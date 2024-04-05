STATE LEAGUE PREVIEW | Ballarat City looks to continue its perfect start to the season

Through o the fifth round of the Dockerty Cup and already with an opening round State League 1 win in the books, Ballarat City will be looking to continue its winning start to the season when it plays host to Western Suburbs on Saturday evening.
In what will be the final home game for more than a month, Ballarat City will clash with Western Suburbs this weekend for a chance to sit clear on top of the table.
Playing coach Michael Trigger says the confidence is high among the group with the team coming off an impressive 4-2 win over VPL2 team Nunawading City in its last start.
"We couldn't ask for a much better start, we've got another home game this weekend, so we'll be looking to continue to build on that momentum, that's for sure."
This week's opponent had a 3-3 draw in the opening round of the season, showing that while they are capable of scoring, can also leak in defence.
Trigger said City players had taken a look at some of the footage of their opponents, but admitted it was hard to gauge just how the opposition would line-up on Saturday night.
"We know bits and pieces about an couple of their dangerous attackers and their ability to score goals, but apart from that, we know that they will be a competitive side and tough challenge for us to match-up with.
"We've fed bits and pieces to the team, but we need to focus firstly on ourselves and doing what we do best."
Trigger said the Dockerty Cup run was something the club wanted to continue on.
"It was a great result to play a side in Nunawading who are a VPL2 team and knock them out of the Cup," he said.
"It's a different competition, but it certainly builds confidence into the squad. We're really confident of where we are at. It's early stages, but we're happy where things are at."
"We've drawn an NPL1 side in Green Gully away from home in the next tie, which will be interesting as there are a couple of Ballarat boys playing down there this year.
"It'll be a great test to see how we go against one of the best teams in Victoria."
Trigger said he expected the team to line-up much the same way as it did in the Cup clash.
"We've pretty much got a full squad to pick from at the moment," he said.
Saturday's match is at Morshead Park from 5.30pm.
After a tough fourth round loss in the Dockerty Cup to Altona Magic, the Sebastopol Vikings will be keen to get back on the winners list when they host one of their great State League 3 rivals in Point Cook.
In the three competitive hit-outs so far this season, the Vikings have one win, one draw and the loss to the Magic. They will be looking to get back on the winners list this weekend.
In the opening round of the State League season, the Vikings were held to a 1-1 draw with Epping City with Charles King scoring in the opening half, but neither team was able to hit get past the
This week's opponent Point Cook was also held to a 1-1 draw in the opening round and interestingly, also fell to an Altona-based side, Altona City in the fourth round of the Dockerty Cup.
This week's game is the second of three successive home games to open the season for the Vikings and gets underway at St George's Reserve on Saturday at 3pm.
Ballarat FC hits the road to face Deakin University in State League 5 on Saturday.
It was a tough start for Ballarat in the opening round, going down at home 5-2 to Lara United.
This week's opponent also had a difficult start to the season, losing 3-2 to Maidstone United after scores were all tied up at 1-1 at the break.
Saturday's clash is at Deakin University top field in Waurn Ponds from 3pm
Meanwhile, the Women's State League competition is expected to get underway on April 21. At this stage, no fixture has been released to date.
The Ballarat District Soccer Association is also scheduled to start on April 21 with full draws still be released.
