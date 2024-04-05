The Couriersport
Preview

STATE LEAGUE PREVIEW | Ballarat City looks to continue its perfect start to the season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 5 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 2:11pm
Zac Francis and his Ballarat City teammates will be hoping to continue to giant leaps forward this weekend. Picture by Adam Trafford
STATE LEAGUE 1 - Ballarat City

Through o the fifth round of the Dockerty Cup and already with an opening round State League 1 win in the books, Ballarat City will be looking to continue its winning start to the season when it plays host to Western Suburbs on Saturday evening.

