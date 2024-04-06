80 of the best photos from Ballarat's weekend in sport

There's been plenty of action on and off the field around the Ballarat region this weekend and as usual The Courier has been on the sidelines snapping the best pictures.
This weekend sees a range of different events around the city.
On Lachlan Bence and Kate Healy's agenda this weekend:
-Victorian Masters Baseball Carnival at Prince of Wales Park
-Ballarat Regional Tennis Tournament at the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre
-Badminton: Ballarat Veterans Teams Tournament at the Ballarat Badminton Association
-Soccer: Sebastopol Vikings v Point Cook at St Georges Reserve
-Soccer: State League 1 NW - Ballarat City FC v Western Suburbs at Morshead Park
-NBL1 South women and men: Miners v Geelong United at Selkirk Stadium
-AFL Talent League u/18 boys: Greater Western Victoria Rebels v Dandenong Stingrays at Mars Stadium
Check out the gallery above. To purchase a picture, email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
