Young Ballarat trainer Dom Sutton picks up a debut city win with unbeaten rising star

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 7 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:08am
Feroce ridden by Billy Egan wins the Vale John Russell at Caulfield. Pictures by George Sal/Racing Photos
Feroce ridden by Billy Egan wins the Vale John Russell at Caulfield. Pictures by George Sal/Racing Photos

JUST one week after arriving at his new base in Ballarat, horse trainer Dominic Sutton has picked up his first city winner with colt Feroce winning at Caulfield on Saturday.

