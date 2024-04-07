See smoke? Controlled burn-off program continues

Controlled burns across the Ballarat region are continuing, with smoke visible from several locations over the past few weeks.
Burns near Snake Valley, Mannibadar, and Cape Clear are now being patrolled by Forest Fire Management Victoria and CFA firefighters, with some restricted access as the burn winds down.
"Crews will also complete safety checks, including dealing with any hazardous trees that may pose a risk to public safety," a statement from FFMV reads.
"Once these checks have been carried out the burn will be declared safe and the area will be re-opened.
"Please note that for some burns, vegetation may continue to smoulder until suitable rain falls - therefore it may take some time for burns in some locations to be declared safe."
More burns are planned across the region, including near Linton, Ross Creek, and Blackwood, before the end of April, depending on weather conditions.
Some farmers have also been granted permits for stubble burns, which are also being supervised by firefighters.
Fire restrictions in Ballarat, Moorabool, Golden Plains, Pyrenees, and Hepburn shires are expected to lift on May 1.
Until then, all burn-offs are prohibited without permission.
More burn-off information is available through Fire Permits Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.