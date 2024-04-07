'It really makes it': Hitting the floor at Ballarat's hottest rock festival

Kirsty Robinson is one of the dedicated volunteers running the Ballarat Rock n Roll Festival, which returned for its third edition at the weekend.
She had spent the entire festival running around taking photos and filming for social media, after months of planning, but as soon as the best-dressed parade finished at lunchtime Sunday, she said she was "ready to rock".
"I've got my dance shoes ready to go - I've been looking forward to it," she said, grinning.
The event has grown each year, she said, emerging post-COVID to attract dancers and '50s enthusiasts from across Australia.
Rock 'n' rollers are a passionate bunch - they follow these sorts of festivals around, hanging out for the best jukebox bands and hottest rods, and to swap stories after jiving across the dancefloor.
It was the cars that got Ms Robinson into the scene, she said, bringing her partner along to learn how to dance as well.
"I love the '50s and '60s cars - I used to go around to the car shows with Dad when I was younger," she said.
"I could never dance, I never really did lessons, but I found with rock 'n' roll, it's very lighthearted.
"It's a really good community, they're very accepting and you're pretty much there to have a laugh - it doesn't matter about mucking up the steps, it's about having a good time, and the classic music as well, it really makes it."
Inside the Ballarat High School's gym on Sunday, once you dragged yourself away from the 'Vette parked outside, there was a market selling all sorts of retro gear - including a special stall from Buninyong's famous Lana-Rose Fashion - and on-stage, The Infernos were on fire, as people of all ages hit the floor.
To the side, the best-dressed were putting on the finishing touches - from the Monroe-esque to what may well have been the living epitome of 'psychobilly' music.
After a wild weekend - including a special ticketed rock 'n' roll party Saturday night - it'll be up to the volunteers to pack up the dancefloor and set their sights on next year.
"The word's getting out and we want to get bigger, we want to provide Ballarat with the best rock 'n' roll festival we can but also get people in from around the country," Ms Robinson said.
"We've gone to a two-day event, and we're always looking at ways to expand - we're heavily reliant on our volunteers, and we've got a great group around us."
To get involved, check out ballaratrockers.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.