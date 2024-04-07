The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

MINERS MEN | Miners go down in heartstopper to Geelong United

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 7 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Stoddart hit 13 points for the Miners in their two-point loss to Geelong. Picture by Kate Healy
Nick Stoddart hit 13 points for the Miners in their two-point loss to Geelong. Picture by Kate Healy

The Ballarat Miners men have suffered their first loss of the 2024 season, going down in a heartbreaker to Geelong by just two points at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.