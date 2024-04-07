The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman's body found in Scarsdale, two men arrested

By Staff Reporters with Aap
April 8 2024 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

Two men have been arrested after police found a 23-year-old woman's body in Scarsdale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.