Woman's body found in Scarsdale, two men arrested

Two men have been arrested after police found a 23-year-old woman's body in Scarsdale.
AAP reports the two men, aged 21 and 22, are both from Sebastopol.
The body of the woman, understood to be from Clunes, was found near State Forest Road on Friday, with police revealing the news on Monday morning.
The two men were arrested by homicide detectives, and are assisting police with their enquiries.
Victoria Police has been contacted for more information.
At this time it's understood the case is not linked to the Samantha Murphy investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
MORE TO COME
