Tough weekend for youth Miners as both teams go down

THE Ballarat Miners Youth League boys have slipped to 1-3 on the season after going down by one point against Keilor in the Big V Youth Championship.
The Miners fought back from a four-point deficit at half time to take a four-point lead into the last quarter, but were unable to sustain the effort in the final term as Keilor went on an 8-0 run in the middle of the period to take the lead.
In a see-sawing final minute, the Miners held a three-point lead, but were unable to hold out Keilor's top-score Nicholas Bannon who made two foul shots before laying up with just seven seconds remaining on the clock to give his side the lead which they were able to hold onto.
Leading the way for the Miners was Ethan Fiegert who scored 21 points and brought down 10 rebounds.
It was also a tough weekend for Ballarat's Youth League Division 1 girls who lost both games they played, going down to Geelong United, 88-75 on Saturday evening, before dropping an away to clash to McKinnon 78-74.
On Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium, Geelong United pulled away late with a 30-20 last quarter, but there were still plenty of impressive performances from the Miners with Jemma Amoore hitting 21 points from just 24 minutes on court, while Ruby Murphy, who debuted for the women's senior team last Wednesday, was also impressive with 20 points.
The Ballarat Miners Youth League women next take the court on April 14 when they travel to face Collingwood, while the Youth League boys are also on the road against Dandenong, on April 13.
