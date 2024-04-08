Amoore heads to Kentucky, will sit out WNBA draft

BALLARAT'S Georgia Amoore is set to follow her Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky Wildcats for a fifth and final season in the NCAA, shunning this year's WNBA Draft to be held next week.
Amoore entered the 'transfer portal' last week, but added a 'do not contact' clause to her arrangement, meaning that she did not wish other coaches to reach out to her regarding her availability, implying she had already made up her mind as to where she would head next.
The 23-year-old was touted as a first-round WNBA Draft pick but was eligible for a fifth year in the college system due to a one-off COVID clause and has chosen to exorcise that right,
The Virginia Tech guard who had a career-high season, averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game. She started 124 of 126 games in her four years at Virigina Tech.
Amoore's decision to transfer to Kentucky came just hours after her coach at Virigina Tech, Brooks, was announced as the school's new head coach.
Last week Amoore was also named in the Australian Opals Olympic squad of 26 which will work together in coming months in preparations for the Paris Olympics in July. The squad will be reduced to 12 in the lead-up to the Games.
Speaking after her team's loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Amoore gushed about Brooks, showing her loyalty to her mentor.
"This is my second dad, seriously, I am fearful that we are the same person," she told reporters.
"That's my American dad. We've been through some tough times. We've been through some great times. It's a relationship that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I know that I always have him and I love him to death.
Sabreena Merchant, women's basketball writer at The Athletic, said Amoore's transfer to Kentucky would enable the new coach to bed down his system.
"Amoore would have been a first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft but had an additional year of eligibility due to the one-time COVID-19 exception. She doesn't have anything left to prove at the collegiate level," she wrote.
"However, by joining Brooks, she will help the new coach install his system at Kentucky. Brooks runs a unique offense that relies heavily on his point guard to direct actions, and the adjustment process at a new school will be helped tremendously by having Amoore around.
"Amoore is an elite playmaker and skilled at shot creation; with the Wildcats, she'll essentially be the coach on the floor thanks to her knowledge of the system."
In her time at Virigina Tech, Amoore was named to the ACC All-Freshman team after the 2020-21 season. She was also named an AP All-American, two-time All-ACC, two-time All-ACC tournament and the ACC tournament MVP in 2023.
Amoore's sister Jemma, who is currently playing senior basketball with the Ballarat Miners, has also committed to the US College system, announcing in October last year that she would join Sacremento State.
