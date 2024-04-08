The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Amoore heads to Kentucky, will sit out WNBA draft

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 8 2024 - 12:18pm
Georgia Amoore will move to Kentucky to complete a fifth year in the American College System. Picture by Getty Images
BALLARAT'S Georgia Amoore is set to follow her Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky Wildcats for a fifth and final season in the NCAA, shunning this year's WNBA Draft to be held next week.

