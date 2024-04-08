The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Reath reaches new heights, now Australia's number one

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yual Reath has jumped a personal best of 2.30m as he aims for the nationals championships and Olympic qualification this week.
Yual Reath has jumped a personal best of 2.30m as he aims for the nationals championships and Olympic qualification this week.

Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath is closing in on his dream to make the Australian Olympic team, soaring to a personal best of 2.30m in winning at the Rare Air event at the weekend in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.