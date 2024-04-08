Man taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Ballarat Central

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after the car he was in flipped onto its roof in a crash in central Ballarat.
The incident happened at the Sturt Street and Lydiard Street intersection about 6am on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Paramedics, firefighters and police were all called to the scene.
"Paramedics were called to reports of a rollover in Ballarat Central," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
"A man believed to be in his 80s was transported by road to Ballarat Base Hospital for observation."
The small hatchback was on its roof in the southbound lanes of Lydiard Street.
The cause of the crash is not clear at this stage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.