Murder accused Lachie Young faces court over death of Hannah McGuire

The accused murderer of Hannah McGuire has faced court after his arrest in Sebastopol on Sunday.
Lachlan Young, 21, held his head down for much of the proceeding, dressed in a black and white crew neck jumper.
The 21-year-old stands accused of a single count of murder, alleged to have occurred on April 5.
It comes after Ms McGuire's body was found in a burnt out car in bushland near Scarsdale on the same day.
At Tuesday's hearing, Young did not apply for bail and did not indicate whether he would plead guilty or not guilty.
Young's lawyer Crystal Caruana told the court she had not received a brief of evidence about the case from the police, and would need one if Young wished to make a bail application in the Supreme Court.
Police prosecutor Steve Repac said the police were working to compile a brief, and asked for 16 weeks.
He said police were analysing CCTV footage from multiple sources, including "potentially deleted" material, as well as DNA evidence.
It was Young's first time in custody, and the court was told he was suffering from declining mental health in jail.
He will next appear in court on September 19 for a committal hearing.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
