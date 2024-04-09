The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Cost of Living

Lunch for dozens costs less than $20, worth more than hot meal in this town

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 9 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer cook Jenni Sewell is used to bustling about commercial kitchens, but this space has a different mission in Creswick. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Volunteer cook Jenni Sewell is used to bustling about commercial kitchens, but this space has a different mission in Creswick. Picture by Lachlan Bence

COTTAGE pie was in the oven and the warm scent of garlic bread wafted through the hall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.