CHFL pressure meter: 2024 Top 5

Everyone in the Central Highlands Football League is feeling some sort of pressure ahead of the start of the 2024 season on Saturday, April 13.
Who is feeling the most though?
Here's my top five:
1. SPRINGBANK
The Tigers are surely under more pressure than anyone.
It's not rocket science to work this out.
Back-to-back grand final losses say it all.
They have had two outstanding seasons, only to fall on the day when it counts most.
It is crucial they take advantage of the quality list they have.
Only a premiership will satisfy.
2. HEPBURN
The Burras have had the players over the past two years good enough to secure a premiership.
Unfortunately, they have fallen to Springbank at the second last hurdle on each occasion - wasting two great opportunities.
The preliminary final defeats have hurt big time.
At the very least, they need to play in the grand final in 2024.
3. DUNNSTOWN
The Towners must rebound after a disappointing 2023 campaign.
They appeared on the cusp of something special after finishing second in the previous season and reaching a preliminary final.
Dunnstown had everything in place to kick on from that, but it did not happen.
In the end it was seventh and an elimination final exit.
They will see a top four finish as essential.
4. NEWLYN
The Cats did a great job last year to jump from five to 10 wins and play finals.
Although they lost an elimination, it was a good outcome.
That won't be enough this year.
Newlyn has recruited better than most and with a new coach will not only want to go deep into finals, but need to.
Just making finals again will be well short of the mark.
5. ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
The time has arrived for the Grasshoppers to play finals for the first time in the CHFL.
They recruited hard after a disappointing 2023, which produced just five wins after a promising 2022, when they missed the finals by one game.
It is essential they hit back.
They have recruited vigorously and time might be running out under the coaching reign of Shaune Moloney.
It's a big ask, although Newlyn showed last year it can be done.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.