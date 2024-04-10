CHFL tribunal decision in on Daylesford report

The Central Highlands Football League tribunal has ruled on a rough conduct charge laid against Daylesford player Jake Briggs.
A tribunal hearing on Tuesday found Briggs guilty of having engaged in rough conduct in a practice match against Buninyong and suspended him for six matches.
The report came out of an incident in which Buninyong's Mitch Warner suffered a broken jaw.
Briggs pleaded not guilty.
The suspension means Briggs, who joined Daylesford last season, will not be available until round seven on Saturday, May 25.
The Bulldogs play reigning premier Gordon at Daylesford in that fixture.
Daylesford opens its season against Beaufort on Saturday.
