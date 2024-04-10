Invest in comfort: How recliners transform your home and health

See how recliners can change your home and health for the better. Picture supplied by La-Z-Boy.

This is branded content for La-Z-Boy.



When thinking about making your home more comfortable and health-focused, furniture might not always be the first thing that comes to mind. However, the right pieces can do wonders for your physical comfort and overall well-being.

Recliners are a prime example of how furniture can do more than just fill a space. They are investments in your health and home. With their style and functionality, they can make a difference in your day-to-day life.

Let's look at how these comfy chairs can change your home and health for the better.

Supporting your back and posture

In Australia, the way we think about lounge chairs has changed. Nowadays, people look for furniture that not only looks good but also feels good, especially for those setting up a new home, seniors needing extra support, and anyone who loves a bit of luxury.

A good recliner does more than just let you put your feet up. It supports your back exactly where you need it, making sure you're comfortable without having to move around or adjust pillows all the time.

The Eden Large Power Glideaway is an excellent choice for those who need that extra back height and seat depth without compromising on style or comfort. Thanks to its power glideaway feature, you can recline the chair even when placed close to a wall.

Reducing stress and tension

Recliners have become a must-have in many homes, and it's easy to see why. With massage functions, heating systems, and other features designed to relieve tension, promote circulation, and help your muscles relax, they offer a level of comfort and support that's hard to find in other furniture.

The Altos All-In-One Power Recliner takes relaxation to the next level with its innovative design featuring zero gravity technology, dynamic air massage, and a built-in heating system. This chair combines sleek design with comfort and functionality, making it the ultimate choice for personalising your comfort.

Improving mobility and independence

Enhancing your ability to move freely and maintain independence is a huge part of what makes a house feel like a home. The right recliner can truly change the game for anyone who finds getting up and down a bit of a challenge.

Electric recliner lift chairs are a fantastic example of how modern furniture can empower its users. They offer a boost up to a standing position or a gentle settle back into a snug, comfortable spot at just the push of a button. This feature can be incredibly helpful for seniors or anyone with mobility issues, making it easier to get up and enjoy more of life's moments.

Customising comfort to your needs

Finding the perfect recliner is a unique journey for each person because comfort isn't one-size-fits-all. The great news is, today's recliners offer a wide variety of options to suit everyone.

No matter if you're on the taller side, shorter, or prefer the luxurious feel of leather or the cosy touch of fabric, there's a recliner designed just for you. With customisable features like adjustable headrests for neck support, lumbar supports for your back and bases that allow for swivelling, rocking, or gliding, you have the freedom to create your perfect relaxation spot.

Enhancing your home's look and feel

Your living room should reflect your style and be a haven for well-being. Modern recliners are stepping up to the challenge by blending effortlessly with your décor while offering unparalleled comfort.

Gone are the days of bulky recliners that stick out like a sore thumb. Today, you can select from sleek, stylish, and versatile designs that fit perfectly into any room's aesthetic. Whether you're after a contemporary look or something more classic, there's a recliner that meets your style preferences and brings a new level of relaxation and health benefits to your home.

Upgrade your home and health today

Investing in the right furniture can do wonders for both your home and your health. Recliners, in particular, have shown they're not just about adding a piece of furniture to your living space but also about enriching your lifestyle with comfort, support, and style.