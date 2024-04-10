HRV honours Ballarat trainer Peter Tonkin

Harness Racing Victoria will pay tribute to highly respected Ballarat trainer Peter Tonkin.
The HRV has named a raced in his memory - the Vale Peter Tonkin Pace - at Melton on Saturday night.
Tonkin died on his 70th birthday on Monday.
Originally from Portland, Tonkin established himself as one of Australia's leading and most astute trainers in the late 1990s and into the 2000s.
He had not trained for a number of years, handing over the reins to his son Clayton Tonkin, who with partner Emma Stewart now oversees one of Australia's premier stables at Cardigan near Ballarat.
Peter Tonkin trained more than 1400 winners, including 13 group 1s.
He was initially best known for his rehabilitation work with horses through beach work.
It was one of these projects which put him on the map as a big-time trainer - winning the 1999 AG Hunter Cup with Paris Affair.
This success was the key to Tonkin relocating to Ballarat in the hub of the Victorian harness racing industry, establishing a stable and training complex at Smythes Creek.
Tonkin produced many topliner pacers out of the complex, with none better than Robin Hood.
Robin Hood locked in Tonkin as a household name in the industry.
The outstanding pacer won 24 times for close to $800,000 in stakes.
He set Ballarat's Bray Raceway alight by taking out the 2006 Ballarat Pacing Cup, and also saluted in the 2005 Kilmore Cup and 2007 Victoria Cup, as well as running some mighty races to finish third in the 2005 Miracle Mile and third in the 2006 Victoria Cup.
Tributes have flowed from across the Australian harness racing community.
Ballarat and District Trotting Club: "Sad to hear of the passing of Peter Tonkin- one of harness racing's greats. He enjoyed some of his greatest moments while based in Ballarat - winning the 2006 Ballarat Pacing Cup with Robin Hood. The thoughts of BDTC staff and members are with Clayton, family and friends."
Former Collingwood footballer and racing enthusiast: "So sad to hear of the passing of Peter Tonkin. What a horseman. Larger than life character."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.