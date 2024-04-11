CHFL R1 previews: big Bungaree recruit out, bulk changes for Tigers

A massive Central Highlands Football League first round coming up on Saturday, April 13.
There's an enormous amount of new players selected with some team unrecognisable.
SELECTION HIGHLIGHTS
+Springbank, Rokewood-Corindhap and Daylesford have new player making up almost half their line-ups.
+After some indecision on his playing future a coach has been selected.
+Bungaree without marquee recruit.
+Late signing for Hepburn.
And it goes on.
at Bungaree, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 15, 2023 - Burras 13.13 (91) d Demons 10.2 (62)
Bungaree 2023 - 4th (13 wins, 3 losses)
Hepburn 2023 - 3rd (13 wins, 3 losses)
Selection: Burras
BUNGAREE goes into one of its biggest home and away assignments of the Central Highlands Football League season with its marquee recruit.
James Lukich will sit out the clash with Hepburn at the new-look Bungaree Recreation Reserve ground on Saturday.
Demons coach Ryan Waight said Lukich had a slight hamstring strain, suffered late in a training session.
He said it was disappointing after a strong pre-season, but out of everyone's control.
Lukich, who has moved from Waubra, is likely to miss a few weeks to ensure he is fully fit before starting his season.
Big defender Matt Geary (Achilles tendon) is another who will miss the opening round.
Bungaree will help offset the absentees with the unveiling of four recruits - ruckman Dallas Martin (East Point), Corey Edwards (North Footscray), Mitch Comben (Kyneton) and Joel Richardson (North Footscray).
Hepburn has also had an injury hiccup - losing versatile skipper Jackson Carrick to a strained calf.
Joint coach Shane Fisher said Carrick joined recruit Matt Davis (hand) and Dan O'Halloran (managed) on the sidelines.
Hepburn supporters will be eager to see favourite son and boom recruit Izaac Grant (Redan) back home, joining other recruits Jamie Cook (Altona), Billy Ward (Altona) and former Ballarat Swans player Jack Blackburn after one year with Ocean Grove.
Fisher said Blackburn was uncertain about his movements later in the year with regard to employment commitments, but was a lock for at least the first month of the season.
Hepburn and Bungaree each lost just three games last year to finish third and fourth respectively.
They are again expected to vie for a top four finish to be front-runners for the premiership - making this encounter as important as any in the race to get their nose in front in the early phase of the season.
at Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 2, 2023 - Eagles 14.11 (95) d Towners 12.4 (76)
Gordon 2023 - 2nd, premier (13 wins, 2 losses)
Dunnstown 2023 - 7th (11 wins, 5 losses)
Selection: Eagles
THERE will be no shortage of new faces for Dunnstown against Gordon at Gordon in another contest which will have a major say in the early shape of top eight.
New joint coach Brad Whittaker (East Point) will lead the way with Jordan Crone (Sebastopol), Austin Murphy (Waubra) and Pat Tuddenham (East Point).
Crone is a former Dunnstown player and last played seniors for the Towners in 2016. Murphy and Tuddenham each last played in 2022.
Gordon has had much the same line-up over the past few years, but early indications are there might be a few more shifts in the Eagles' make-up this year.
With hard-nosed on-baller/forward Connor Ascough (knee) out for the season, there will also be the familiar faces of another two dual premiership players in defender Harry Biggs and the versatile Jaymes Gorman missing for at least early in the campaign.
Coach Brenton Payne said it was not yet known exactly what shape their seasons would take, with work among commitments keeping them away from the game.
Veteran midfielder Tye Murphy will also miss, while Darby McGuigan (ankle) cannot be considered for selection.
Bailey Veale will make his debut for Gordon after being recruited from Sebastopol in the BFNL and Brad Horsham is back after a year with Carisbrook in the MCDFNL.
at Buninyong, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 4, 2023 - Cats 14.8 (92) d Bombers 12.8 (80)
Buninyong 2023 - 9th (8 wins, 8 losses)
Newlyn 2023 - 8th (10 wins, 6 losses)
Selection: Cats
NEW coach Jarrett Giampaolo will be among an impressive list of recruits stepping out for Newlyn against Buninyong.
The veteran defender will also give Kieran Collins (Tatyoon), Liam Hoy (Redan), Mitch McGrath (Ballarat Swans), Tom Nash (Waubra) and Mitch Phelps (Barwon Heads) their first appearances in Cats' colours.
Collins, McGrath and Phelps will play forward, while Nash will add to the midfield alongside Hoy, who is also likely to have a "Mr Fixit" role.
Ruckman Tom Carey has also been named to play his first game since midway through last season.
Newlyn faces the challenge of firstly defending its place in the top eight, while at the same time finding an ability to more regularly beat teams in the top half of the competition to enable it to continue a push up the table.
This is one of the many match-ups that this season will have the potential to shape teams' finals chances.
The Cats will need to be right on their game as Buninyong also turns out with a new look.
Joel Ottavi begins the next phase of his career as a permanent player with the Bombers.
The key position player is no stranger, having grown up at the club and played a handful of matches over the past few seasons when Williamstown's VFL schedule has allowed it.
Keelan Fejo is also back after a year away - bringing NTFL Wanderers Ankin Lewis and Matthew Motlop with him to the Bombers.
Other newcomers include former Buninyong juniors Jake Coxall (Lake Wendouree) and Jack Jones (Redan).
In addition, Jack Atkinson and Jesse Marshall are also being looked on as "recruits" after not playing last year while injured.
Buninyong will disappointingly be without Mitch Arnold and Mitch Warner to long and medium term injuries.
Arnold has been ruled out for the season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament and Warner is recovering from a broken jaw.
at Wallace, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 16, 2023 - Tigers 12.10 (82) d Grasshoppers 4.10 (34)
Springbank 2023 - 1st (14 wins, 2 losses)
Rokewood-Corindhap 2023 - 11th (5 wins, 11 losses)
Selection: Tigers
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP is sure to have Springbank guessing when it runs out at Wallace with about half its side made up of new arrivals and players returning.
Sam Carr, 2022 best and fairest Zac Jenkins, and Ryan Aikman are all back after spending last season overseas
The Grasshoppers recruited as heavily as anyone and welcome into their line-up Port Melbourne VFL best and fairest Mack Rivett (Old Scotch), Caius Barrenger (Buninyong), Riley Fisher (Ballarat Swans), Will Hamer (Lancefield), Geoff Jolly (Western Rams), Chris Jeffreys (Sebastopol) and Tom Lamb (Redan).
Rokewood-Corindhap finished well down the ladder last year with only five wins and needs to improve markedly if it is to be contention for the top eight.
Springbank has never been beaten by the Grasshoppers and last year's grand finalist will be determined to keep the record intact.
Springbank has also undergone a wealth of changes, with almost half its grand final side missing.
The Tigers have named four Maher brothers Terry, Joel, Brett, Ryan and Karl, with only Kieran missing
Those selected who did not play in the grand final include Karl, Ryan and Terry Maher, Jasper Wilson-Keir, Stephen Wethling, Archie Geyle, Zac Kennedy, Connor Ronan and Braden O'Neil.
Grand final players not named are retired coach Andre Challis, Stephen Staunton, James and Jarrod Curran, Fletcher Toose, Kieran Kennedy, Dylan Shelley, Matt Lakey and Kieran Maher.
The reigning CHFL under-18 best and fairest Geyle, has inherited the number one guernsey from Challis and moves up after making his senior debut last year.
Wilson-Keir is from Koondrook Barham and O'Neil has returned, having last played at Spring in 2021 and makes first senior appearance since 2019;
Zac Bozanich, who has returned after playing at Oakleigh District last season, has not been named.
at Waubra, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 6, 2023, Magpies 12.11 (83) d Roos 6.7 (43)
Waubra 2023 - (1 win, 1 draw, 14 losses)
Clunes 2023 - 12 (5 wins, 11 losses)
Selection: Magpies
CLUNES continues to have mixed fortunes in the lead up to its CHFL season opener against Waubra at Waubra.
Recruit Montgomery Reeves is the latest to be confirmed as an out for at least the early part of the season.
Magpies coach Luke Davidson said an MRI had revealed a fracture high in a tibia after hyper-extending a knee.
Reeves, one of several recruits from the now merged Maryborough Rovers, joins Josh Thompson (knee) to have been sidelined during the pre-season. Thompson is out for the year.
Davidson said Matt Wrigley (ankle) and Callum Newton would also miss the opening assignment.
He is hopeful of bolstering the ranks after Clunes' round three three bye.
On the plus side, the Magpies will have a big group of new players lining up on Saturday - Jacob Dyer, Bailey and
Dylan Evans, and Marshall Murray all from Rovers, Logan Hayles (Avoca), Joel Radlof (Royal Park) and Matt Miller (Geelong Amateurs).
Davidson said it was difficult to know exactly what the first round would throw up with so many newcomers.
Waubra is taking the opportunity to blood some youngsters alongside some experienced arrivals.
The Roos' main pick-ups are premiership player Dean Robertson and Taylor Hall from Learmonth.
They will need all they can muster after losing star player James Lukich to Bungaree on top of winning one game and finishing 16th last season.
Unfortunately, Waubra will be without young recruit Mitch Harrison (North Ballarat), who is unavailable for a few weeks.
at Learmonth, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: Saints 9.12 (66) d Lakies 9.10 (64)
Carngham-Linton - 2023 5th (12 wins, 4 losses)
Learmonth - 2023 10th (8 wins, 8 losses)
Selection: Saints
CARNGHAM-LINTON and Learmonth, which have the potential to be vying for the last few places in the top eight, go into battle at Smythesdale.
They are coming off contrasting seasons.
Carngham-Linton was the big mover last year, going from a winless few seasons to play in semi-final, while Learmonth slipped out of the top eight after some close losses.
This is a game which although early might make all the difference at the business end of the season.
A full-strength Saints welcome the experienced Josh Pound (Woodend-Hesket), Jake McMickan (Redan), Charles Patterson (North Ballarat) and Miles Picken (South Rovers).
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne has named himself in a forward pocket after a pre-season of indecision over whether he would continue playing.
Lakes welcome Tom Mitchell and Austin Hare from Sebastopol under-19s,
Tom Martin and James Laidlaw also line-up after missing a large part of last season with injury.
at Creswick, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 9, 2023 - 7.6 (48) d Blues 4.1 (25)
Creswick - 2023 13th (4 wins, 12 losses)
Ballan 2023 - 15th (2wins, 14 losses)
Selection: Blues
CRESWICK will spread its small band of recruits through the midfield and defence as well as adding to its outside running power against Ballan at Creswick.
The Wickers have selected their marquee recruit Marcus Hottes (Wy Yung) along with Mark Howden (Bacchus Marsh) and Geoff Lovett (Buninyong), who will add experience and stability across half back.
New Ruckman Ben Dolan's name does not appear in the side.
Last time these teams met midway through last season, Creswick featured a guest appearance by AFL great Gary Ablett junior.
Ballan is also without some recruits, but has still introduced plenty of newcomers, such as new captain Blake Colley (Darley), Daniel Nielson (back after a season off), Daniel Ryan (St Mary's VAFA), Anthony Bowyer (Western Rams), Dylan Clarke (Melton Centrals) and George Muir (Newlyn)
Dylan Cooper moves up to make his senior debut and Ashley Mullane is back from PINT in the NTFL.
Mullane made one appearance for the Blues last year, but has not played regularly for the Blues since 2019.
at Daylesford, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 7, 2023 - Bulldogs 9.9 (63) drew with Crows 10.3 (63)
Daylesford 2023 - 14th (2 wins, 1 draw, 13 losses)
Beaufort 2023 - 17th (0 wins 2 draws, 14 losses)
Selection: Bulldogs
A lot of pundits are nominating Daylesford as the big improver.
It isn't hard to see why when looking at the number of recruits the Bulldogs are introducing against Beaufort at Victoria Park.
Daylesford will be one of the older teams in the competition, but what it does have is experience and players who know what it takes to be successful as coach Hamish Jarrad works on instilling a winning culture after some tough years.
Former Geelong VFL player Jordan Schroder (Northcote Park) headlines the newcomers.
He is coming off a year off the scene with a knee injury, but has put in some hard yards and is ready to go.
The Bulldogs's other new faces include Matt Dean, Cam and Trent Lee, Lee Johnstone and Chris Molivas all from Werribee Districts) and Alex Boyse (Northcote Park).
Daylesford will be without star midfielder Chris Peart (hamstring) and Jake Briggs (suspended).
As indicated, Beaufort is gone for youth from the outset.
Tom Smart, and brothers Nathan and Riley Tuddenham arrive from North Ballarat under-19s, while Jet Appleton, Lachie Harris, Tom Murphy and Angus Gaylard are all Crows under-18 graduates.
