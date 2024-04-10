The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Break-in blow for popular Ballarat bakery

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 11 2024 - 10:31am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma's Bakery owner Emma Conroy assesses the damage following the break-in. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Emma's Bakery owner Emma Conroy assesses the damage following the break-in. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Thieves have ripped a safe from the wall, stolen iPads, cash and even a cookie jar in a brazen early morning break-in at the Alfredton store of a popular Ballarat bakery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.