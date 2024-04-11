The Courier
Stalking charge dropped against one of Ballarat's Brodie's Law trio

By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 4:31pm
Benjamin Foy outside of the Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

Police will drop the charge of stalking against one of the three Ballarat tradies charged under the 2011 Brodie's Law workplace bullying provisions.

