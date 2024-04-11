Stalking charge dropped against one of Ballarat's Brodie's Law trio

Police will drop the charge of stalking against one of the three Ballarat tradies charged under the 2011 Brodie's Law workplace bullying provisions.
Benjamin Foy, 30, appeared in person at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a short proceeding prior to an eventual contested hearing.
At Thursday's proceeding, the date for Foy's three-day contested hearing was pushed back, from its initial starting date of April 29 to May 20.
A prosecutor also told the court police intend to withdraw the charge of stalking against Foy, and continue on six other charges including false imprisonment, assault and causing injury.
Foy is one of three former Celsius Heating and Cooling employees to be charged for the alleged abuse, harassment and assault of a 17-year-old apprentice at the company.
The two others, Aaron Devereux and Liam Loftus, have each pleaded guilty since charges were laid.
Foy still intends to fight the charges, and like the others is alleged to have been involved in the hanging of the apprentice from a roof truss with tape and a makeshift noose.
Brodie's Law extends the crime of stalking to include incidents of serious workplace bullying.
The law was named after 19-year-old Brodie Panlock, who took her own life after being subjected to workplace bullying by her co-workers.
The matter will return to court on May 20.
Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
Suicide Callback Service: 1300 659 467
