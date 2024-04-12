Miners face tough challenge on road against Mount Gambier

THE Ballarat Miners will start a difficult month with one of the most fiercest road trips of all, heading to Mount Gambier to face a red-hot Pioneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Miners men would be disappointed to walk away with a 1-1 results from their opening two home matches of the season, impressive against Bendigo, but losing a heartbreaker at the death against Geelong United on Sunday.
It was the same result, but a different way around for the women with an under-strength team no match for a rampaging Bendigo, but storming to victory against Geelong United.
For the men's. this week's opponent has started the season on if perfect style with two road wins, knocking off two of Melbourne's power clubs in Waverley and Sandringham to start its season.
What was noticeable about the Pioneers' performances on the road was their defence, conceding 79 points in a big 18-point win over Sandringham, before dialing it up a notch against Waverley, conceding just 63.
The Pioneers' had a three-pronged offence in their 97 points against Sandringham, led by Akech Allir with 22 points and nine rebounds, Nick Marshall with 20 and 10 and 19 and 4 from Christian Peevy. The Miners will need to be on their game to withstand the multiple options here.
The Miners hope to debut Tasmanian JackJumper Majok Majok in this match while the likes of Luke Rosendale, Makuei Puondak and Nicholas Stoddart should all benefit from the NBL title winner.
The Pioneers women were even more impressive in their road double win, knocking off Sandringham 85-68 followed by a big 95-66 win over Waverley.
It was two former Miners that ultimately led the way for Mount Gambier with Australian Opals squad member Zitina Aukuso with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Isabella Brancatisano finished with 23-8-4.
Last season it was Brancatisano that proved the dominant player on the court when the Pioneers trounced the Miners and Ballarat will need to be at its best to compete. This time the pair will be keen to show how dangerous a combination they can be.
However, in the clash against Geelong United showed a new found steel in the Miners with Opal Chloe Bibby's debut leading the team to a confidence-boosting win.
With Alex Bunton adding the height and Micah Simpson coming in to help Abbey Wehrung, who found her range late in the clash with Geelong United, this match is far from a one-sided contest.
The Miners though will need help from the bench if they are to get the job done here.
This week's matches are on Sunday in Mount Gambier with the Miners women to take the court at 12.30pm and the men from 2.30pm.
