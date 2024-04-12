The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

SOCCER PREVIEW | Ballarat City starts its month-long test on the road

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xagai Douhadj will come into the starting line-up for Ballarat City this weekend against Clifton Hill. Picture by Kate Healy
Xagai Douhadj will come into the starting line-up for Ballarat City this weekend against Clifton Hill. Picture by Kate Healy

STATE LEAGUE 1

Ballarat City v Clifton Hill @ Clifton Hill

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.