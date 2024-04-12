SOCCER PREVIEW | Ballarat City starts its month-long test on the road

Ballarat City v Clifton Hill @ Clifton Hill
Four wins at home to start the season, two league and two cup results, has given Ballarat City a great deal of confidence heading into what will be the first of four successive away games over the next month.
This week's opponent is the experienced Clifton Hill, and while that team has only scored one point from the first two matches, Ballarat City playing coach Michael Trigger believes the opposition will provide a huge challenge away from home.
"They are a very experienced side, a lot of ex-NPL players within their ranks," he said. "This early in the season, the ladder doesn't tell you a tale of where everyone is at, so we're expecting a really tough and challenging game, that's for sure.
"There's no way we can go into this match approaching it as one team is at this end of the ladder, the other is at the other end, you can't afford to do that,
"We knew from the start our home form is something we have to rely on and our away form is something we need to improve on. We need to go away to much different environments and bring points home."
Trigger said the Clinton Hill ground would provide some unique challenges for his team,
"It's smaller, narrower and a little bit bumpy and obviously we're quite used to the pristine grass that we get at Morshead Park," he said.
"But also just the challenge of not playing front of hundreds of your own fans, you're playing in front of people supporting the other club. Those are the different challenges, while they are not huge, it is a different environment and we have to get used to that."
City will make one forced change to the line-up with Daniel Angeleski to miss due to a red card in the 4-2 win over Westerm Suburbs. Into the starting side comes Xagai Douhadji.
Youngsters Josh Remmington through the academy program and Gabriel Thompson-Newbury will also be in the squad.
"Only a year ago, Gabe was playing BDSA, but he's progressed pretty well in the two years we've had him."
The Ballarat City State League 1 women's season gets underway on April 21 with City at home to Brunswick Zebras.
Sebastopol Vikings v Diamond Valley United @ Sebastopol
After securing a first win of the State League 3 season last weekend, Sebastopol Vikings return home for their third successive match at St George's Reserve on Saturday when they clash with Diamond Valley United.
The Vikings were super impressive in their 3-0 win over one of their great rivals Point Cook and will be confident of moving to seven points on the season with a victory over their opponents who have picked up just one point on the season so far.
Stewart Maylett returned to some of his best form last week, while the likes of Laurence Tombe and Pat Karras also got on the scoresheet in an impressive display. The defence has held up strongly, conceding just one goal so far on the season, to be equal competition leader.
The Vikings will hit the road for the first time next weekend when they clash with Altona City.
Saturday's match at St George's Reserve from 3pm.
Ballarat SC v Maidstone United @ Maidstone
It might be only two rounds into the State League season but it's already desperation stations for Ballarat SC as they look to get on the board in season 2024.
Two disappointing losses to open their campaign, a 5-2 loss to Lara United and a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Deakin University has Ballarat firmly anchored to the bottom of the State League 5 ladder.
This week it doesn't get any easier with another tough road trip, this time to face Maidstone United, a team which has picked up a win and a draw from its two matches played so far.
Maidstone was held to a nil-all draw in the last round, but had a thrilling 3-2 win over Deakin University, the team that pumped Ballarat last round, in the opening match.
Saturday's match is at 3pm at Scovell Reserve.
The Ballarat District Soccer Association gets underway next week with an opening round Friday night, April 19, encounter between Vikings and Ballarat to kick of the men's division one season.
Other matches in the opening round include Victoria Park hosting Daylesford and Hepburn United, Ballarat North United is at home to Maryborough while Forest Rangers faces Bacchus Marsh.
The women's competition this season has seven teams entered and will get underway on April 21. Opening round matches see Ballarat North United clash with Creswick, VIkings meet Ballarat and Forest Rangers clash with Ballarat White. Victoria Park has the bye.
The BDSA competition this season will also feature three under-12 competitions, two boys and one girls, as well as under-14 and under-16 open and men's division two.
