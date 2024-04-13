Check out the best BFNL, CHFL/CHNL round 1 photos

Footy is back in Ballarat this weekend and The Courier has been there to capture all of the action from the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League.
Our photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford have been capturing all of the round 1 action around the region.
On this weekend's agenda:
- BFNL - Redan v Sunbury at City Oval
- BFNL - Sebastopol v Lake Wendouree at Marty Busch Reserve
- CHFL / CHNL - Gordon v Dunnstown at Gordon Recreation Reserve
- CHFL/ CHNL - Bungaree v Hepburn at Bungaree Recreation Reserve
The Courier also live streamed the Gordon v Dunnstown match at Gordon Recreation Reserve. You can re-watch that match here.
