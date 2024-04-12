Gaelic football team the Clovers set for Ballarat debut

THE new purpose-built goals at at Russell Square will get their first workout on Sunday when the Ballarat Clovers women's Gaelic football team host their first match in Ballarat with a friendly against Young Melbourne.
For the first time, Ballarat will play host to the great Irish pastime with the young club getting to try out its new facility with the goals having being custom made overseas.
Ballarat Clovers Club president Louise Callaghan expressed the club's excitement to see Gaelic making an impact in Ballarat, saying the new goals provided more opportunities to enable the sport to grow in the region.
"Ballarat Clovers is a young club and the only Gaelic football team in Ballarat - so these milestones are so important as we bring new sporting opportunities to the city," she said.
"Having the goals in Ballarat means we can not only train with the proper equipment, but invite other clubs to Ballarat for matches.
"We're so pleased to have Young Melbourne's women's team travel to Ballarat for this challenge game and looking forward to putting our skills and equipment to the test with them.
"We're now able to take our training to the next level, practising goals and points, game structure and tactics, which previously wasn't possible for us."
The Ballarat Clovers were established in 2022, and regularly compete in one-day tournaments against other Victorian and interstate teams.
This has included two tournaments in February at Gaelic Park Keysborough, the home of Gaelic Football in Victoria.
The Ballarat Clovers train weekly at Russell Square on Thursday nights from 6pm and are welcoming new players for the 2024 season.
