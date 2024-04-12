The Courier
Gaelic football team the Clovers set for Ballarat debut

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 12 2024 - 3:11pm
Louise Callaghan in training for the Ballarat Clovers. Picture by Adam Trafford
THE new purpose-built goals at at Russell Square will get their first workout on Sunday when the Ballarat Clovers women's Gaelic football team host their first match in Ballarat with a friendly against Young Melbourne.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

