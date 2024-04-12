In with the new - and old - as CHNL returns for season 2024

IT'S a new-look Central Highland Netball League with a number of clubs set to make their mark on the competition.
But set to be back in contention is Hepburn, which has reappointed Gary Cooke as its senior netball coach.
The two-time premiership coach is set to bring a wealth of experience to the Burras which won five game last season, but fell away late to miss the finals.
In announcing his return the club said it was said Cooke's record spoke for itself.
"He's already working hard behind the scenes to ensure our club is strong and sustainable, both now and looking well into the future by working closely with all of our coaches to develop processes, skills and strategies, while nurturing our abundant young talent."
In the opening week of the season, Hepburn clash with Bungaree a team, which like the Burras will be keen to push into the finals after just missing out last season.
The Demons sat inside the top eight for most of season 2023, but an incredibly tough finish to the year meant it ended the season in ninth with an 8-8 record.
In promises to be a big season for Hepburn-based clubs with Daylesford also expected to be among the top few teams on the ladder.
The Bulldogs face a huge test in what looks to be the game of the round when they meet up with fellow 2023 finalist Beaufort.
The Crows look once again to be eyeing off a top-four berth and this game looms as a close contest from the outset.
It's a big weekend of finalists playing other finalists from 2023 with Springbank to go up Rokewood-Corindhap. In some ways it will be a new look for the sides with the Grasshoppers going into the season without two-time best and fairest Kate Omeara who has returned to North Warrnambool.
Reigning premiers Learmonth will be at home, against Carngham-Linton, despite the match having been initially scheduled to be played at Smythesdale. It will be a designated Saints home game despite the venue.
Other opening round clashes see Newlyn on the road to face Buninyong, Waubra is at home to Clunes, Gordon meets Dunnstown and Creswick is at home to Ballan. Skipton has the opening round bye.
