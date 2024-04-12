BFNL, CHFL 2024 predictions: who is trending up, who might be on the slide

We've taken a look at some possible teams movements and trends in the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League this year.
PREMIER - Darley
The Devils to go back-to-back.
BIGGEST IMPROVER - Sunbury
Rarely do the Lions miss the finals and new coach Matt White should lead them back into the top six after being among the also runs last year - although just a game away.
ON THE MOVE UP - North Ballarat
After going within a kick of premiership from fourth, the Roosters go into a new season full of self-belief for potentially a top-two finish.
ON THE SLIDE - Redan potentially the biggest
If there is to be a change of make-up in the top six, the Lions appear to be most in danger after more player turnover than they would be preferred.
TOP 6
Darley
North Ballarat
Melton
Sunbury
Sebastopol
East Point
PREMIER - Hepburn
It's time for the Burras after back-to-back preliminary finals defeats.
BIGGEST IMPROVER - Daylesford
There's a lot of good vibes around the Bulldogs.
With the recruiting they've done they have to do much better than the two wins of last year.
ON THE MOVE UP - Rokewood-Corindhap
Expecting the Grasshoppers to improve markedly on five wins in 2023, but making finals might be a bridge too far.
ON THE SLIDE - Springbank and potentially Dunnstown
The Tigers will surely play finals, but there's a chance they'll miss the top four based predominantly on others bridging the gap.
If there's going to be a change in the top eight, someone has to drop out and Dunnstown might be in the hot seat with Buninyong pressing hard.
TOP 8 PREDICTION
Hepburn
Bungaree
Gordon
Newlyn
Skipton
Springbank
Carngham-Linton
Dunnstown
