It is simply heart-breaking.
Three women, Samantha Murphy, Rebecca Young and Hannah McGuire have had their lives brutally ended.
Their families are now each dealing with an unimaginable tragedy and our community holds them close in our thoughts and in our support for them.
Violence against women and children is a problem of epidemic proportions in Australia. Women are dying violent deaths, not only in our community or our state, but across our nation.
Half of the population is not as safe as their counterparts simply because we are women. Women shouldn't have to be on edge walking to our parked cars at night, or worry about being out by ourselves in the early morning.
Many more women are suffering from violence and abuse in their daily lives. It often happens out of sight, behind closed doors, and in silence.
It leaves a scar on all of us.
The responsibility for change is one we all bear. But let's be frank. Men have to change. How we educate our boys in this community matters, what opportunities they have to learn how to be the fabulous, beautiful men we all know in some aspects of our lives matters.
It matters too how we interact with each other at home, in the workplace, and in the community.
Governments play a crucial role too. There are campaigns, early intervention services, a national plan from all Governments, as well as legislated paid family and domestic violence leave and better access to childcare and early education.
This is just some of the work taking place across the nation.
But there is a long road ahead.
We are all grappling with how to make sense of the events over the last few months and I know that it is having an impact on many.
But know that the support we have shown for the families of Samantha, Rebecca and Hannah, and the support we have shown for each other shows us at our best.
Together we can make the change we need to make to save women's lives.
To do all we can so the tragedies aren't repeated and we honour the memories of those three women who still had so much to give.
If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via www.1800RESPECT.org.au, or text 0458 737 732.
If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or visit www.ntv.org.au
