The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

I'm an adult - is it too late for me to pick up an instrument for the first time?

By Rachel Jackson
April 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adult-learner Dan Maddigan and band conductor Andrew Power. Picture by Kate Healy
Adult-learner Dan Maddigan and band conductor Andrew Power. Picture by Kate Healy

Learning an instrument as an adult can be daunting, but the Ballarat Memorial Concert Development Band has given Dan Maddigan a kickstart to his journey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.