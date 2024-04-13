I'm an adult - is it too late for me to pick up an instrument for the first time?

Learning an instrument as an adult can be daunting, but the Ballarat Memorial Concert Development Band has given Dan Maddigan a kickstart to his journey.
"It's never too late," he said
"You might feel like you're not very good at the start, but it's a good way to think about how some kids feel when they first pick it up."
He's not alone in his experience, as the development band has attracted a number of adult learners.
This April 20, the band is hosting a 'Come and Try Day' at Wilkinson Hall on Barkly Street.
The concert band has hosted open days in the past, but it is the first time the development band has run an open day.
Band conductor, Andrew Power, hopes to see adults among the crowd who come and pick up an instrument for the first time.
"We're hoping that a few people who might sort of have been interested but not really known how to get into things might come along," he said
"It's always fun when people experience, not just the sound for the first time, but the kinesthetic, the action and the feeling of playing it as well."
Power works as a school music teacher, and he is also experienced in teaching adults to play.
"I find most of them have always had this sort of deep dark secret that they've always wanted to do something like that," he said.
"But then, sometimes the perceptions in schools and things like that might be that it's uncool to be the band geek or whatever, so they've never really followed through with it till later in life."
Two years ago, Dan Maddigan's wife decided to take up the cello after completing her university studies, and Maddigan came to the realisation that he would like to pick up the saxophone.
"I've always loved puzzles, and the saxophone to me, man, it just looks like it's straight out of some ocean or another planet," he said.
He heard about the development band when he was purchasing parts for the saxophone and hasn't looked back since.
"It's such a close community with all the players, everyone will give you their shirt off their back" he said.
"They help out with different techniques if you're having some trouble."
The benefits to joining the band and taking up an instrument extend beyond improving your skill level, according to Maddigan.
"I really love the social aspect of it and keeping your brain busy as well," he said.
Beginners of all ages are welcome to attend the open day, but you do need to book an appointment online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.