This principal flew to Sydney for a huge test in discipline, focus, respect

SCHOOL principal Ryan Oliver has achieved the highest ranking possible in Australia for a sport most pupils would liken to Star Wars.
And he had two minutes to prove to judging panel of martial arts masters he was worthy of consideration.
Mr Oliver achieved his Godan, or fifth dan black belt, in kendo (Japanese swordsmanship) in the Easter school holidays.
Six of the 24 candidates who attempted the grading in Sydney were successful.
Mr Oliver said it was an intimidating process that demanded great focus, personal discipline, speed and efficiency before two eighth dan masters flown in from Japan to join four seventh dans. No westerner has reached eighth dan in kendo.
Training has been intense for Mr Oliver, who has been helped by senior Ballarat Kendo Club in preparing for the challenge.
This has all been between Mr Oliver's demands in a career known for its gruelling workload and in running about his own children to their extra-curricular sports.
"Like anything, you've got to make time for what's important," Mr Oliver said.
"...The role as a teacher has a lot of parallels to kendo. The martial arts journey has a lot of positive lessons. It's not always about competition but bettering yourself."
After a two-minute fight, in which candidates must impress, Mr Oliver had to undertake a kata that in kendo must be made in a synchronised pair, relying on another candidate to impress enough to earn the chance at a written exam.
Mr Oliver has been practising kendo for about 30 years.
He has been a national junior and senior champion in the sport and has competed in Hong Kong and Japan.
His grading has earned Mr Oliver the title of sensei, meaning teacher, in the discipline.
Mr Oliver said being called sensei has felt surreal and fits a little different to his day job.
"I lived in Japan for so long and when I was working in schools I was called sensei," Mr Oliver said. "I'm probably not there mentally yet in kendo training since I got the ranking.
"There is a level of prestige in recognising experience of those before you."
Growing up in Ballarat, Mr Oliver said kendo was always a bit of a different sport with most classmates focused on football. He has found this had changed and regional Victoria had become "a lot more accepting" of martial arts and culture.
Kendo in Ballarat has largely become a sport for adults due to the cost in importing the equipment, including uniform and helmet.
There is a precisely defined routine for suiting up in kendo - a slight incorrect move can also prove costly in gradings.
Mr Oliver said not a lot has changed in returning to the Ballarat dojo. He must wait five years before applying for his next ranking - and a sixth dan black belt can only be achieved in Japan.
Until then, it is back to class for Mr Oliver at Ballarat Primary School (Dana Street), overseeing one of the state's oldest schools while training to keep bettering himself in a centuries-old martial art.
