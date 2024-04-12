'Enough is enough': City cries out for support in wake of shocking deaths

"Enough is enough."
That was the message of Friday night's march through the Ballarat CBD, which saw more than a thousand people turn out to demand an end to violence against women.
The crowd of marchers stretched down the length of Lydiard Street and made their way through a blocked off CBD onto Camp Street, carrying messages of women's safety and change.
The rally comes in the wake of the alleged murders of three women in the Ballarat community so far this year - Samantha Murphy on February 6, Rebecca Young on February 16, and 23-year-old Hannah McGuire on April 5.
Many of the attendees held banners and signs calling for action - at the front, a massive banner read 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'.
A memorial to Ms Murphy, Ms McGuire, and Ms Young was placed at Alfred Deakin Place where marchers gathered to pay their respects.
Many in the crowd lit candles and laid flowers at the base of the display.
Ms Young's family took to the stage calling for more support for women facing domestic violence.
Her older sister Jessica said it felt "bittersweet" to see the support on show at the rally.
"This is not okay. It seems clear that we need more support programs for the victims to seek help," she said.
"Tonight we remember Samantha, Rebecca, and Hannah - my sister Rebecca was a loving, devoted mother of six children and one granddaughter... Rebecca should still be here today.
"Violence against women is never okay - fly high Bec. Enough is enough."
Their mother Tracey told the crowd Rebecca's story lives on.
"As we walk through this season of sadness our hearts are so thankful because we had a chance to know what an incredible person Becky was," she said.
"Your love is written in our hearts forever. Violence against women has to stop."
Organiser Sissy Austin said she was left speechless by the turnout for the event, organised in only two days.
She read out a statement from Hannah McGuire's friends Caitlyn and Hailey.
"Over 10 years worth of friendship is not forgotten - you were an amazing woman, an amazing friend, you were my hype girl," she said.
"Heaven has gained an angel, goodbye for now. I love you Hannah McGuire."
Samantha Murphy's husband also spoke, thanking the community for supporting his family, as the crowd chanted "bring Samantha home".
"After walking up and seeing the amount of people here, it is just incredible," he said.
"(Police) will find Samantha, and when they do, we will have a celebration.
"Something that you see, that you don't think is correct, they are doing something wrong. Let somebody know. Let the authorities know."
Councillor Belinda Coates, the first speaker, commended the marchers for their courage to come out and participate.
"All women's lives matter. Stepping out and speaking out matters," she said.
"Each and every person here tonight has been affected by violence against women - we see you, we hear you, we believe you."
She called on the crowd to "interrupt problematic, harmful" stereotypes that uphold violence against women.
She also called for more resources to be allocated to support services who work with victims of domestic and gendered violence.
"Talk to your representatives and people in power. We want change," she said.
Feminist writer Clementine Ford told the crowd it is a "terrible grief to be here under such awful circumstances".
"To be here at yet another vigil for not one, but three women, whose lives have been taken away from them by men's violence, is not just a grief, it is a rage," she said.
Family violence worker Susan Muler said she attended the rally to protest gendered violence, and had questioned her safety since the alleged murders.
"I'm angry that women are not safe, they're not safe in their own homes, they're not safe in the community, and they should be," she said.
"Gender inequity, gender stereotypes, power imbalance between males and females is the base - enough is enough, no more gendered violence, no more murders.
"It needs to start at the start - schools, kindergartens, everywhere, sports clubs, workplaces everywhere.
"Support services need funding to meet demand, and an adequate response can be met - the problem is that women are not safe from people they know, women are most likely to be killed by someone they know, generally an intimate partner."
Ballarat MP Catherine King said during the march violence against women is a "scourge on our society".
"We're recognising the lives of the three women lost in our community - Samantha, Rebecca, and Hannah - they matter," she said.
They've shone a really strong light on what's been happening in terms of violence against women not just in our community but across the country, and really, women and the men who love and support them are out here in numbers to say enough.
"There has been report after report, inquiry after inquiry, and it is so disheartening we still have to say, in this day and age, women and children should be safe wherever they are, whether it's at home, their workplaces, running in our beautiful forests, in our streets - they should be safe.
"It is absolutely shocking, and I think we are saying loudly and clearly that this is enough, we've got a big issue that we have to deal with, and to be blunt about it, how are we raising boys? What's happening in our community that is leading to this?
"This is not stopping, this is not changing, and it's not going to change if we keep doing the same thing."
One attendee at Friday's rally was Our Watch chief executive Patty Kinnersly, who lives locally.
Our Watch works with organisations nationally on prevention of violence against women, and encouraging institutional equality.
The group also develops tools and resources for community groups, schools, businesses and government to use to embed gender equality practices in their organisation.
Ms Kinnersly said violence against women was a "national crisis" and pointed to this year's harrowing statistics.
"This is not a Ballarat problem, this is a national problem. We really have a national crisis of violence against women," Ms Kinnersly said.
"Already this year 18 women have been murdered, and 17 of those allegedly by a man. This is one woman every six days.
"That is just the tip of the iceberg, we know that for every one of those women there are so many more thousands who are being controlled, or are facing sexual violence, physical violence or financial violence.
"This is a pervasive problem right across our community."
Ms Kinnersly said "uncomfortable" conversations were needed to be had to address the issue of violence against women - many conversations which men will have to lead.
"Then the bigger picture message from this is that this violence is preventable, we all have a role to play and we all have so many opportunities to challenge disrespect," Ms Kinnersly said.
"What we need is men as allies who care about the community, and I know that they do.
"It is leading the conversation, having the courage to get upfront, having the courage to call out their mates when they make comments that are disrespectful.
"If they are in leadership roles having the courage to make genuine change to make sure that there is respect and equality for women in their setting."
