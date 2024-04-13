BFNL ROUND 1 | Darley makes a massive statement, Sunbury win for new coach

REIGNING premier Darley has made an emphatic statement in opening the Ballarat Football Netball League season in spectacular fashion, thumping an out of sorts East Point in the opening round.
Much was made about this being the game of the round, but Darley made sure their flag unveiling celebration would be enjoyed to fullest, booting all 11 goals in the first half, racing away to a 21.14 (140) to 6.8 (44) win.
The match was as good as over at the first change, with the Devils out to a 42-point lead at the first change. They increased that to 70 at half time,
The AFL 19th club will be known as the Tasmania Devils and wear a dark green jumper emblazoned with a yellow map of the island state. The club, which was granted a licence in May to enter the national competition in 2028, unveiled its colours, mascot and inaugural jumper at venues across the state on Monday night, 18th March 2024.
It was into the third quarter before the Kangaroos finally snapped their first goal of the match, and in truth they showed a lot more in the second half, but Darley was always a class above.
Darley spread the goals around with Will Johnson booting four, Andrew Azzopardi, Brett Bewley, Darcy Matricardi and Bradfy Wright all booting three. Bryson McDougall booted three second half goals for East Point.
In other games, Ballarat opened its season with a confidence boosting win over Bacchus Marsh. It was a see-sawing game for the first three quarters which each team having their own momentum at various times.
Bacchus Marsh led by four points at the last change, but the Swans stormed home late with the final three goals of the match to win 11.19 (85) to 10.9 (69).
Both sides will take plenty from the contest, with the Swans no doubt relieved to get a win on the road in the opening round of the season.
Sunbury held off Redan by 25 points in an entertaining, and sometimes fiery encounter at City Oval, 15.9 (99) to 11.8 (74).
The Lions of the Sunbury variety held their lead throughout the contest, but at times early were their own worst enemy, giving the ball back to Redan.
Sunbury opened up a three goal led late in the first quarter, only for Redan to peg that back. Redan remained in the contest until deep into the third quarter, but a melee on the grand stand wing seemed to fire up the Sunbury players and they were the quickest to steady, booting the final three goals of the third quarter to open up the game winning break.
Sunbury then opened up a 37-point lead into the last quarter, before three quick goals gave Redan a small hope, but Sunbury was able to close out the contest for a solid win.
Leading the charge up forward for Sunbury was Jake Sutton with five majors while Grant Bell kicked four for Redan.
Melton showed it means business and showed Melton South it still has a long way to go when it thumped its cross town rival by 188 points.
It was a competitive first quarter with just two goals separating the sides at the first break, but a 12-goal-to-one second quarter from Melton put the gap between the sides.
From there is was all one-way traffic for the Bloods who ran away to a 33.13 (211) to 3.5 (23) victory.
Leading the charge up forward for the Bloods was Braedan Kight with seven majors while Liam Carter kicked five.
The final match of the round between Sebastopol and Lake Wendouree is being played on Saturday night.
Bacchus Marsh 3.0, 6.5, 10.6, 10.9 (69) def by Ballarat 3.6, 6.10, 8.14, 11.19 (85)
GOALS: (BM) D Armfield 2, J Freeman 2, J Kovacevic 2, J Owen 2, C Freake, J McCreedy 1 (B) J Drever 3, C Wellings 2, H Butler 1, N Drever 1, Z Maple 1, Z Rinaldi 1, P Simpson 1, B Wardley 1 BEST: (BM) W Lalor, J Parente, L Goetz, J McCreery, J Owen, J Kovacevic (B) P Simpson, C Wellings, A Bade, J Drever, L Dalgleish
Darley 7.4, 11.9, 17.11, 21.14 (140) d East Point 0.4, 0.5, 4.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS: (D) W Johnson 4, An Azzopardi 3, B Bewley 3, D Matricardi 3, B Wright 3, Ad Azzopardi 2, D Bishop 1, J Cadman 1, J Tanner 1 (EP) B McDougall 3, J Jeffrey 2, T Conlon 1 BEST: (D) Ad Azzopardi, Z Le Huray, An Azzopardi, B Wright, B Bewley, W Johnson (EP) T Conlan, J Jeffrey, A Molan, L Canny, B McDougall, J Van Meel
Melton South 1.3, 2.5, 3.5, 3.5 (23) def by Melton 3.3, 15.7, 24.9, 33.13 (211)
GOALS: (MS) Not listed (M) B Kight 7, L Carter 5, K Borg, R Ryan 4, R Carter 2, J Kight 2, J Walker 2, C Farrugia 1, L Heaney, 1, M Scoble 1, B Sullivan 1, B Sullivan 1, L Watkins 1 BEST: (MS) Not listed (M) R Walker, B Kight, J Hickey, K Borg, L Walker, R Davis
Redan 3.3, 5.3, 7.7, 11.8 (74) def by Sunbury 4.1, 7.4, 11.8,15.9 (99)
GOALS: (R) G Bell 4, M Boyer 2, R Collins 2, L Farnsworth 1, L George 1, H Lawson 1 (S) J Sutton 5, P Scanlon 3, J Guthrie 2, F Ampulski 1, N Doyle 1, M Lewis 1, M McLean 1 BEST: (R) G Bell, T Bond, M Boyer, H Lawson, J Werts, K Jess (S) N Wood, J Sutton, C Bramble, W Wright, B Eales, J Hannett
Sebastopol v Lake Wedouree - To play Saturday night
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.