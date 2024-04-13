CHFL: Buninyong player knocked out, match abandoned

Buninyong and Newlyn will share the premiership points after an incident in which a player was knocked out led to their Central Highlands Football League senior match being abandoned before half-time
Buninyong's Tyler Mookhoek was taken to hospital for observation and tests after suffering concussion.
Mookhoek was knocked unconscious about 15 minutes into the second quarter - forcing the match to be halted
He received on-field care from Buninyong and Newlyn trainers for about 30 minutes until paramedics arrived.
A paramedic attending the match as a spectator also assisted.
Mookhoek regained consciousness before being transported to hospital.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said it was mutually agreed between the Bombers and Newlyn coaches and officials to abandon the game after the extended delay.
Time was called on the match about 4pm.
He said as well as the time factor, the welfare of the rest of the Buninyong player had been a key consideration in making the decision.
O'Loughlin said some players were quite shaken by the incident.
The Bombers coach said the Buninyong club was appreciative of the support of the Newlyn staff, and the understanding of Newlyn president Simon Dwyer and coach Jarrett Giampaolo.
"They were very good in a difficult situation."
The CHFL has confirmed each club would receive two premiership points.
AFL Victoria rules state that premierships points will be shared if a game is called off before half-time.
If a game is abandoned after half-time, the scores stand and determine the result.
The scores were: Buninyong 4.0 (24) v Newlyn 3.5 (23)
A HEPBURN and Daylesford match was abandoned in 2021 after the Bulldogs' Josh Cowan broke his leg in the first quarter of a CHFL senior match and an ambulance took 90 minutes to get to the ground to treat him.
Each team received two premiership points.
