The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Five minutes of magic for Ballarat athletes at National Athletics Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 13 2024 - 8:20pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat athletes Kathryn Mitchell, Cooper Sherman and Yual Reath all won medals on Saturday night at the Australian Athletics Championships. Picture supplied
Ballarat athletes Kathryn Mitchell, Cooper Sherman and Yual Reath all won medals on Saturday night at the Australian Athletics Championships. Picture supplied

TWO national champions and a throwing legend who looks to have secured a ticket to another Olympic Games were the takeaway from a remarkable five minutes of athletics for Ballarat at the National Athletics Championships in Adelaide on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.