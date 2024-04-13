CHFL R1 summary: Bungaree stuns Hepburn

Bungaree sent shockwaves through the CHFL with an opening round demolition of Hepburn.
The Demons crushed the Burras 78 points at Bungaree on Saturday.
Final scores: Bungaree 17.14 (116) d Hepburn 6.2 (38)
Rokewood-Corindhap and Learmonth also had significant wins over finalists from last year.
The Grasshoppers downed last year's grand finalist Springbank at Wallace - the first time they have beaten the Tigers since joining the CHFL in 2011
Learmonth jumped away early to comfortably stave off a hard finishing Carngham-Linton at Learmonth.
OTHER SCORES
Rokewood-Corindhap 16.7 (103) d Springbank 11.14 (80)
Learmonth 17.10 (112) d Carngham-Linton 17.10 (112)
Ballan 9.3 (57) d Creswick 7.11 (53)
Daylesford 17.14 (116) d Beaufort 9.5 (59)
Clunes 11.12 (78) d Waubra 8.7 (55)
Gordon 15.8 (98) d Dunnstown 9.10 (64)
Buninyong v Newlyn abandoned
Skipton bye
