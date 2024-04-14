The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

CHFL: Beaufort pair hospitalised after senior match delayed

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 14 2024 - 12:30pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL: Beaufort pair hospitalised after senior match delayed
CHFL: Beaufort pair hospitalised after senior match delayed

Two Beaufort players were hospitalised after a head clash in a Central Highlands Football League senior match against Daylesford.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.