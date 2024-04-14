CHFL: Beaufort pair hospitalised after senior match delayed

Two Beaufort players were hospitalised after a head clash in a Central Highlands Football League senior match against Daylesford.
The "friendly fire" late in the first quarter at Daylesford's Victoria Park on Saturday left Noah Leckie and Tom Murphy with head injuries which required each to be transported to hospital by ambulance.
With Murphy unable to be moved from the ground before being attended to by paramedics, the match was delayed for about 20 minutes.
Beaufort coach Daniel Jones said Leckie suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone and would require surgery - procedures which would sideline him for an extended period.
Murphy, who was making his senior debut after moving up from the Crows' under-18s, suffered what Jones described as a "nasty" split head.
While Murphy was not moved until being placed in an ambulance, Leckie was able to walk from the ground.
Jones said while the game did resume, some Beaufort players had struggled to come to terms with seeing their teammates taken to hospital whi9ch had impacted on their performance.
