CHNL review: Springbank continues to have Grasshoppers' measure

Springbank has again had the better of Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.
Just as they did in a qualifying final last season, the Tigers sent the Grasshoppers packing in a season opener at Wallace on Saturday.
It was an emphatic margin with the final scoreline being 57-39 - giving new coach Josh Wells the perfect start to his time at Springbank.
Foley said it was a pleasing result after a big pre-season.
"We've put in a lot of hard work getting our structures right and will continue to do so.
"It gives us confidence to build on what we already put in place."
Wells said it had been particularly pleasing to see Emily Pelligrino and Casey Siimpson back on the court after maternity leave.
Recruits Grace Rogers and Olivia Jordan were other important contributors for Springbank.
In other match-ups between 2023 finalists, Daylesford defeated Beaufort 59-41 and Newlyn downed Buninyiong 41-32.
Reigning premier Learmonth stamped its authority with a 80-20 victory over Carngham-Linton, while Hepburn reaped the early benefit of a huge recruiting campaign with a 64-34 win over Bungaree.
Gordon, Ballan and Clunes were the other winners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.