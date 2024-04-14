The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
MINERS WRAP | Rudolph leads Miners home, Simpson's buzzer beater denied

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 14 2024 - 7:00pm, first published 4:32pm
Tyler Rudolph was at his best with 31 points against Mount Gambier.
A 31-point haul from import Tyler Rudolph and a huge presence from NBL premiership winning star Majok Majok in his debut for the club has led the Ballarat Miners men to a crucial away win over Mount Gambier.

General news and sports journalist

