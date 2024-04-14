CHFL R1 wrap: Demons, Lakies, Grasshoppers go bang

Bungaree has reinforced its standing as a leading premiership contender right from the outset in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Demons sounded a warning to the rest of the competition with a commanding 78-point win over Hepburn at Bungaree on Saturday.
Not even the most ardent Bungaree supporters would have expected it to dispense of the highly rated Burras so comfortably.
Bungaree was the superior team in the first half, but it was not until a 10-goals third that its supremacy was transferred to the scoreboard.
Demons coach Ryan Waight said it was frustrating not capitalise on its first half work
'The third quarter was a reward for effort. We delivered on what we've been working on. "We feel we're in a good place."
Waight was particularly impressed with the performance of recruit Dallas Martin.
He said Hepburn big man Sean Tighe had previously given Bungaree all sorts of problems, but Martin had had the better of the battle.
Waight was also pleased with the spread of goalkickers, with 11 players getting on the board - led by Joel Mahar with four.
For Hepburn joint coach Shane Fisher, it was a tough first day at the helm.
"Full credit to Bungaree. They played well."
Fisher described moments for Hepburn as "embarrassing".
"We're three to fours weeks behind (where we need to be). We have a lot of work to do."
Late recruit Jack Blackburn caught eye on a wing for the Burras, while Jordan Grant stood tall in a defence under constant pressure.
Hepburn now has to regroup for one of the biggest derby clashes in years with Daylesford in round two.
Bungaree 2.5 4.8 14.11 17.14 (116)
Hepburn 1.0 2.0 3.0 6.2 (38)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Mahar 4, J.Butler 3, I.Quick 2, B.Dodd 1, T.Elliott 1, C.Edwards 1, M.Comben 1, J.Murphy 1, L.Thornton 1, D.Murphy 1, J.Richardson 1; Hepburn: M.Banner 3, I.Grant 1, A.McKay 1, B.Mckay 1
BEST: - Bungaree : D.Martin, B.Dodd, B.Simpson, J.Gallagher, C.Edwards, T.Elliott; Hepburn: J.Blackburn, W.Ward, J.Grant, N.Johns, Z.kupsch, J.Wallesz
The much-hyped Daylesford had the start to the season it was looking for with a 103-point win over Beaufort at Daylesford.
With an impressive band of recruits, the Bulldogs broke open the game with a nine-goal third term.
The domination was reflected in Daylesford's goalkicking power, with recruits Cam and Trent Lee each bagging five, and another newcomer Chris Molivas four.
As satisfying as the result was, Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad was keeping a lid on it. "It's four (premiership) points."
He said the new players had settled in well, providing leadership.
Former Geelong AFL player Jordan Shroder quickly warmed to the task, indicating bigger things to come.
Beaufort coach Daniel Jones was impressed by the new-look Bulldogs
He said the Crows had shown some good signs in the first half, but sustaining it with a young side against a lot of experience was too much.
Jones said they had scored a little more freely than last season, which was a positive.
Jones said going down two rotations early with injuries to Noah Leck and Tom Murphy had also made it tough.
Daylesford 4.4 11.7 20.8 25.12 (162)
Beaufort 3.1 6.4 7.5 9.5 (59)
GOALS - Daylesford: T.Lee 5, C.Lee 5, C.Molivas 4, S.O'Brien 4, L.Said 3, M.Cummings 2, J.Schroder 1, A.Pasahidis 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 3, F.Kellett 1, T.Haase 1, L.Harris 1, L.Cox 1, R.Tuddenham 1, R.Luke 1
BEST - Daylesford: C.Molivas, J.Schroder, M.Cummings, T.Lee, C.Lee, M.Dean; Beauforts: N.Tuddenham, L.Megne, J.McDermott, F.Kellett, M.Wilson, T.Haase
Learmonth caught last season's big improver Carngham-Linton off guard to take the honours by 17 points - a margin that probably flattered the Saints.
Lakies led by 38 points at half-time and 41 at the last change before Canrgham-Linton finished with six majors.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said clean use of the ball had been a decisive factor in getting the points at Learmonth.
"We controlled the ball well, and defended well.
"We can take a lot of confidence out of that. Our system and structure stood up."
With Learmonth finishing just outside the top eight last season, this is the type of win which could turn its fortunes around.
Not everything went Lakies' way, with them being left with 17 men on the ground for 15 minute when Tom Curran was shown a yellow card.
With an extra man, it was during this time that Carngham-Linton was able to go into damage control and give the scoreboard some respectability- adding six goals in the last term.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said they had been beaten at their own game with Learmonth's run decisive.
"Their execution was exceptional.
"We gave them too much space and were second to the football."
Scoble said all Carngham-Linton's KPIs were down.
"It was disappointing. We have a lot of work to do."
He said while their second half was better, it was all too late.
Experienced recruit Josh Pound showed he is going to be a great asset with four goals playing out of a forward pocket and in the midfield.
Learmonth 4.3 10.4 15.8 17.10 (112)
Carngham-Linton Seniors 2.1 4.2 9.3 15.5 (95)
GOALS - Learmonth: C.Kimber 3, D.Folkes 3, W.Green 3, M.Rowe 3, J.Findlay 2, J.Laidlaw 1, J.Neal 1, D.Anderson 1; Carngham-Linton: J.Pound 4, D.O'Brien 3, N.O'Brien 2, M.Picken 2, T.Scoble 1, B.McDonald 1, B.Benson 1, J.Foley 1
BEST - Learmonth: B.Powell, C.Kimber, M.Harbour, W.Green, J.Findlay, M.Rowe; Carngham-Linton: J.O'Brien, K.Raven, J.Pound, J.McMickan, T.Clark, T.Raven
Rokewood-Corindhap had its first ever win over Springbank at Wallace - saluting by 24 points.
Caius Barrenger marked his return to the Grasshoppers with seven majors, while Matthieu Brehaut was a stand-out as a high forward with four goals.
Rokewood-Corindhap coach Shaune Moloney was buoyed by the victory - underpinned by an influx of recruits.
"Beating Springbank on their ground was something we had really set ourselves for.
"It was a great result."
Moloney said it was until they made a structural change to its midfield in the second half that it was able to wrest control.
He said while the Grasshopper started well, Springbank's midfield took control to square up proceedings - forcing the change.
"Springbank has the best midfield in the competition so once we broke even we had better 50 entries and Barrenger and Brehaut did the rest."
Rokewood-Corindhap 5.2 8.3 13.6 16.8 (104)
Springbank 2.6 6.11 8.13 11.14 (80)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 7, M.Brehaut 4, R.Aikman 3, M.Rivett 1, L.Philp 1; Springbank: B.Haintz 3, Z.Bozanich 3, J.Maher 2, K.Maher 1, C.Quinlan 1, T.Finco 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Brehaut, C.Barrenger, M.Lockyer, M.Aikman, Z.Jenkins, C.Jeffrey; Springbank: B.Haintz, K.Maher, J.Thompson, C.Quinlan, J.Maher, J.Simpson
Gordon's ability to finish off their work the better was in the end the difference as they downed a gritty Dunnstown by 34 points at Gordon.
The Towners were right in the game until the last quarter, but Gordon was managed a little well when it counted most.
The Eagles kicked the first three goals of the term and then after Dunnstown finally ended the run responded with another three to put the match away.
Gordon kicked the first four goals of the day, but with the likes of Lachie Taylor and Flynn Stevenson lively Dunnstown matched the home side to sqaure it up at the first break.
Each team struggled to produce a clean brand, with pressure and close marking ensuring a hard slog.
Dunnstown was better than the margin indicated, but Gordon finished up clearly the better combination.
Eagles recruit Bailey Veale had a day out.
He was clearly the best midfielder, adding a touch of class with his delivery.
Riley Ranieri also shone in his first game since midway through last season.
New joint coach Brad Whittaker was a target in front of goal, but did not get the service he needed.
New Gordon coach Brenton Payne said it was a relief to get the win in his first game in change.
"There wasn;t much sleep last night. All I wanted was the win."
"We had a plan in place and to the boys' credit they fought off a resilient Dunnstown.
"We hung tough - especially in the third quarter.
"Then a few things clicked in the last and we kicked away," Payne said.
Gordon 4.4 8.7 9.8 15.8 (98)
Dunnstown 4.4 5.4 7.6 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 4, R.Ranieri 3, B.Sutcliffe 3, M.Nolan 2, B.Veale 2, J.Clampit 1; Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 2, L.Taylor 2, B.Whittaker 1, R.Adams 1, K.Dickson 1, T.Wardell 1, A.Murphy 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Veale, B.Sutcliffe, Z.Ryan, B.Schiltz, G.Clifford, M.Nolan; Dunnstown: L.Taylor, J.Leonard, C.Tangey, R.Adams, B.Cracknell, F.Stevenson
Ballan held on by four points in a desperate finish at Creswick.
New coach Harley Bongart described it as nerve-wracking.
"We went away from our game play and it almost cost us."
He said he had stressed to his players that the tightness of the match had shown what could happen if the Blues strayed from their game plan.
'We've work hard to put it in place. If we stick with it the rewards will come."
Bongart said it was great to a win first-up.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said the Wickers should have won.
"We had opportunuities."
These included some late shots on goal which we not taken after the Wickers had charged with three late goals to get within a kick of Ballan.
Borchers said Creswick was moving the ball better, but could afford to go away from its game plan.
Ballan 1.0 4.0 7.2 9.3 (57)
Creswick 1.1 3.5 5.8 7.11 (53)
GOALS - Ballan: J.Fuller 4, J.Kurzman 2, H.Bongart 1, B.Colley 1, T.Van Leth 1; Creswick: J.Thomas 2, M.Hottes 2, T.Landwehr 1, L.Scheele 1, P.Taranto 1
BEST - Ballan: B.Colley, T.Van Leth, J.Fuller, A.Mullane, D.Nielsen, L.Conlan; Creswick: P.Taranto, B.Plover, G.Lovett, M.Hottes, J.Mcintyre, M.Howden
Clunes overcame a slow start to run away by 23 points against Waubra at Waubra.
The Roos blitzed the Magpies in a seven-goal first term, but could only add more major for the day.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said they had done well to work their way back into a game in the second quarter and then assert their authority in the second half.
Clunes 3.2 5.5 8.7 11.12 (78)
Waubra 7.3 8.5 8.6 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Clunes: N.Clarke 3, D.Evans 2, J.Robertson 1, A.Bowd 1, A.Riches 1, M.Murray 1, J.Dyer 1, M.Coon 1; Waubra : B.Colligan 2, R.Gavin 2, T.Ford 1, N.Benson 1, D.Robertson 1, L.Jolly 1
BEST - Clunes: M.Kasparian, R.Thompson, M.Coon, M.Miller, M.Ryan, M.Murray; Waubra : D.Robertson, H.Roscoe, R.Petrascu, D.Jenkins, B.Colligan, T.Ford
Buninyong v Newlyn abandoned
LADDER: BUNGAREE 4. 3.05.26; DAYLESFORD 4, 274.58; GORDON 4, 153.13; CLUNES 4, 141.82; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 4, 130; LEARMONTH 4, 117.89; BALLAN 4, 107.55; BUNINYOING 2, 104.35; Newlyn 2, 95.83; Creswick 0, 92.98; Carngham-Linton 0, 84.82; Springbank 0, 76.92; Waubra 0, 70.51; Dunnstown 9, 65.31; Beaufort 0, 36.42; Hepburn 0, 32.76; Skipton 0, -
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.