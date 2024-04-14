Fire engulfs unit in Mount Pleasant

A unit in Mount Pleasant has been gutted by a fire which took hold of the property on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Morton Street, between Barkly and Tress streets just after 4pm following reports the property was fully engulfed in flames.
Morton Street is closed to traffic while firefighters tackle the blaze.
A CFA spokesperson said five CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria trucks were on scene and had the blaze under control by 4.20pm.
Crews could be seen entering the property with breathing apparatus as heavy smoke filled the air.
Ballarat CFA captain Mark Cartledge said the cause of the fire has not been determined at this stage.
He has also reminded residents to check properties including ensuring smoke detectors are working and and heaters are serviced.
Powercor crews are also on scene.
