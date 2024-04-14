Man freed from car after Buninyong crash

A man has been freed from the wreck of a car after a collision with a truck at Mount Buninyong on Sunday, April 14.
The crash occurred just before 5pm at the intersection of the Midland Highway and Mount Buninyong Road.
The car came to rest against a barrier on the side of the road.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics treated three patients including the driver of the car, thought to be in his 50s.
A man in his 30s suffered cuts and abrasions and a woman in her 30s was also treated for upper body injuries.
The Midland Highway was blocked into Sunday evening.
