The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

BFNL VOTES | Bewley starts where he left off for Darley

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 16 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Bewley has opened up the BFNL season with a five-vote performance against East Point. File photo
Brett Bewley has opened up the BFNL season with a five-vote performance against East Point. File photo

Champion Darley midfielder Brett Bewley has started the Ballarat Football Netball League football season in style with a sublime game in the Devils 96-point win over East Point in the opening round.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.