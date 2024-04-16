BFNL VOTES | Bewley starts where he left off for Darley

Champion Darley midfielder Brett Bewley has started the Ballarat Football Netball League football season in style with a sublime game in the Devils 96-point win over East Point in the opening round.
Bewley's 43 possessions and three goals saw him pick up the five votes in The Courier player of the year award. Two of those goals, coming in the Devils dominant first quarter performance which saw the home team ram home the first 11 goals of the match.
Picking up four votes for Darley was Billy Myers for his 35 disposal game, which included 24 contested possessions and 10 clearances.
Three goals from 24 possessions and 13 marks for Brady Wright saw him take the three votes on the day.
Other highlights of round one was the performance of Melton's Jack Walker who had 34 disposals, 10 clearances and 10 clearances in his team's big win over Melton South.
In that same game, Braedan Kight's seven goal performance saw him pick up four votes, while Melton South recruit Patrick Veszpremi was a stand-out for his team with 38 disposals, 17 contested possessions and four clearances.
Josh Guthrie's big game for Sunbury, which included 33 disposals and two goals saw him pick up maximum votes against Redan, while teammates Ben Eales picked up the four and Redan's Lachie George getting three votes.
Callan Welling's 29 disposals 29 disposals and 10 clearances for Ballarat saw him get the five votes in the clash with Bacchus Marsh teammate Paddy Simpson took the four, while impressive Bacchus Marsh defender Will Lalor grabbed the three.
Lachie Cassidy's 30 touches and eight clearances saw him judged best on ground in Sebastopol's big win over Lake Wendouree, while Luke Kiel's four goals from 20 touches saw him secure the four votes.
5 - Callan Wellings (Ballarat)
4 - Paddy Simpson (Ballarat)
3 - Will Lalor (Bacchus Marsh)
2 - Rhett Montgomerie (Ballarat)
1 - Jake McCreery (Bacchus Marsh)
5 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
4 - Billy Myers (Darley)
3 - Brady Wright (Darley)
2 - Andrew Azzopardi (Darley)
1 - Matt Johnson (East Point)
5 - Jack Walker (Melton)
4 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
3 - Patrick Veszpremi (Melton South)
2 - Adrian Monitto (Melton)
1 - Conrad Farrugia (Melton)
5 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
4 - Luke Kiel (Sebastopol)
3 - Liam Latch (Sebastopol)
2 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
1 - Tom Zampatti (Lake Wendouree)
5 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
4 - Ben Eales (Sunbury)
3 - Lachlan George (Redan)
2 - Harry Lawson (Redan)
1 - Jake Sutton (Sunbury)
