ALL THE BFNL STATS | Which two Devils scored over 200 ranking points in round one?

Darley's star midfielder Brett Bewley has started off season 2024 where he left off with a stunning opening round performance which led his side to a huge 96-point triumph over East Point.
But it wasn't just Bewley who dominated for the reigning premiers with Billy Myers also putting his name in lights with a star turn.
Bewley set the scene for Darley's round one victory with two first quarter goals. He would eventually finish the match with 43 disposals, 17 of which were contested possession, three goals, 11 tackles and 10 clearances in a brilliant performance, giving him 212 ranking points on the day.
Not to be outdone, Billy Myers also had the ball on a string with 35 disposals, 24 of which were contested. He also had 10 clearances and laid eight tackles, scoring 203 ranking points.
Brady Wright was the other Darley stats star with 25 possession, 13 marks and three goals.
The vanquished East Point were heavily reliant on Matt Johnston with a team high 31 possessions, six tackles and six clearances.
Jack Walker has opened the season in fine form for Melton in his side's big win over cross-town rivals Melton South.
Walker's 34 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals saw him score 169 ranking points on the day.
He had plenty of help as well with Riley Walker with 28 of his own and Adrian Monitto finishing with 26 touches and a goal. Braedan Kight's seven-goal haul saw him finish with 125 ranking points.
Melton South's Patrick Veszpremi outdid all on the field in terms of possessions, finishing with 38 touches, including 17 contested possessions and four clearances
Jake Sutton's four goals led Sunbury to a solid 25-point win over Redan, but it Josh Guthrie who proved to be the stats king on the day, finishing with 33 touches, seven clearances and two goals, seeing him finish the round with 146 ranking points.
It was also a big day for Sunbury's Ben Eales, who 21 touches included 19 contested possessions, to go with 10 clearances and five tackles.
Jake Sutton's four goals from 15 possessions and eight marks saw him scored 100 ranking points.
Redan only had one player above 100 on the day, that being Harry Lawson who scored 101 rankings points for his 23 possession and one goal game.
Lachie George's 14 contested possessions and Matt Boyer with his two goals, each scored 99 on the day.
Ballarat could be well pleased with the way it finished off in Saturday's round one clash with Bacchus Marsh, and the Swans will be well pleased with the performance of Callan Wellings who led all-comers on the ground with 29 touches, two goals and 128 rankings points.
Young defender Will Lalor was impressive for Bacchus Marsh with 12 marks to lead all Bacchus Marsh players on the ground.
It was also a good day out for Swan Paddy Simpson who ended the match with 123 ranking points made up of 21 touches and nine marks.
Luke Kiel's four goals for Sebastopol in the win over Lake Wendouree saw him finish the night with 120 ranking points, but he had to play second fiddle to teammate Lachlan Cassidy who's 30 possessions including 16 contested and 130 ranking points.
In all six Sebastopol players scored more than 100 ranking points in the 80-point win, showing the evenness of the spread of contributors.
For Lake Wendouree, Will Clark had the most touches, but Tom Zampatti was the only player to score more than 100 ranking points.
