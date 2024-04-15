The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

ALL THE BFNL STATS | Which two Devils scored over 200 ranking points in round one?

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 15 2024 - 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Bewley opened the season with a bang with 43 disposals and three goals.
Brett Bewley opened the season with a bang with 43 disposals and three goals.

DARLEY v EAST POINT

Darley's star midfielder Brett Bewley has started off season 2024 where he left off with a stunning opening round performance which led his side to a huge 96-point triumph over East Point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.