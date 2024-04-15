The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Our People

Remembering a man who sold most people their first bike in this city

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 15 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A well-known photo of Bill Gove outside Gove Cycles, date unknown.
A well-known photo of Bill Gove outside Gove Cycles, date unknown.

YOU MIGHT often have seen Bill Gove testing out bicycles on the footpath along Doveton Street North.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.