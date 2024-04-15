The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cumani's Khoekhoe gets the chocolates at Terang, is Warrnambool Cup next?

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Khoekhoe ridden by Eoin Walsh wins the Terang Cup on Sunday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
Khoekhoe ridden by Eoin Walsh wins the Terang Cup on Sunday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

MINERS Rest trainer Matt Cumani will weigh up whether to give the impressive Khoekhoe a run in next month's Warrnambool Cup after an all-the-way victory in the $70,000 Terang Cup on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.