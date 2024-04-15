Cumani's Khoekhoe gets the chocolates at Terang, is Warrnambool Cup next?

MINERS Rest trainer Matt Cumani will weigh up whether to give the impressive Khoekhoe a run in next month's Warrnambool Cup after an all-the-way victory in the $70,000 Terang Cup on Sunday.
Khoekhoe under the urgings of European jockey Eoin Walsh held on to beat Recreant by a length with Glitter 'N' Gold back in third spot in the feature race on the program.
Cumani said he's not sure if Khoekhoe will go on to the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup (2350 metres) on May 2.
"We'll be keeping our options open going forward," Cumani said. "It was a good tough win. I'm really not sure whether we'll go to the Warrnambool Cup.
"The 2350 metres and the prospect of a heavy track might make it a tough race to win. We'll nominate him for the Warrnambool Cup but it's a wait and see.
"I've been happy with Khoekhoe since his last start second placing in the Mount Gambier Cup. I'm delighted Khoekhoe could win for his owners and his jockey Eoin. Eoin has been putting in the hard yards and deserves a good race win. I'm hoping the winners can start rolling in for him."
Khoekhoe, a $50,000 purchase by Cumani at the 2019 Inglis Yearling Sale took his stake earnings to more than $950,000 with his victory.
Meanwhile, Ballarat-trainer Declan Maher hasn't ruled out a start in the Galleywood Hurdle at the Warrnambool May Carnival for his first-season jumper Huntly Castle following his win in a maiden hurdle at Pakenham on Sunday.
Huntly Castle, with apprentice jumps jockey Luca Remondet in the saddle, proved too strong for his rivals in the maiden hurdle over 3200 metres.
Maher said the seven-year-old will improve sharply on the back of his jumping win.
"I think Huntly Castle is an exciting young jumper," he said. "I'll consider about entering him in the Galleywood Hurdle on the middle day of the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"There's plenty of upside to him. It's wonderful to get a winner for Luca. He's put in a lot of work around the stable.
"It's great to reward for those that put in the hard yards with a winner. I'm grateful to have picked up Huntly Castle from the Hayes stable.
"Tommy Ryan, who works for the Hayes brothers gave me a good wrap about Huntly Castle and I was lucky to have some owners who were interested in getting involved in the horse."
Meanwhile, $1 million Australasian Oaks looms large for the Calvin and Tony McEvoy-trained Coco Sun following her authoritative win at Bendigo on Saturday.
The Oaks, to be run over 2000 metres at Morphettville on Saturday, April 27, has been the target for Coco Sun this preparation.
Well backed from $6 into $4.80, Coco Sun raced away over the final stages to win by three lengths from New York Hurricane ($9) with Let'sbefrankbaby ($13), a length away third.
Coming from barrier 11, the 3kg claiming Kennedy had Coco Sun away nicely and was able to settle her midfield, wide with a trail on settling down.
She moved forward approaching the home turn, joined the leaders on straightening, then dashed away to win easily and make it two wins from two runs this preparation.
The McEvoys had also accepted in Adelaide with Coco Sun, but trainer Calvin McEvoy said the preference had been to stay in Victoria.
"We had her in at Morphettville, but she drew poorly," McEvoy said.
"But we were keen to go across to Adelaide just once rather than having a couple of trips over.
"We found this race and being a filly and getting a claim against the older horses, and with Jaylah (Kennedy) who knows her well, she was in really well.
"What a beautiful ride by Jaylah. She gave her every opportunity and the filly relaxed really well."
