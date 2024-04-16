What have we learned from BFNL round one?

Round one of the 2024 season is done and dusted and there's plenty of take-outs we can gleam from an exciting round of football.
We've seen four teams each make a big statement in their way, but we also saw plenty of new faces and new coaches leaving their own make on the season.
It might have been the biggest margin of the weekend, but the biggest takeaway of the round looks to have come from Melton.
It's no secret the Bloods were smarting with the way they finished up in 2023, bowing out in their premiership defence, but if Saturday is any indication, they look to have plenty to prove.
Melton South were plucky early in the contest with just two goals separating the sides at the first break, but a 12-goal-to-one second quarter blast ended the match as a contest.
But it was the second half that would have really impressed new Bloods coach Troy Scoble. Despite the game being won and done, Melton put the foot down to boot another 18 goals to gain some valuable percentage from the first game and put them well-and-truly in the drivers seat.
This coming weekend at Sebastopol will be a great test. The Burra in a word is 'slick'. Tony Lockyer has his side primed for a big season.
It's fair to say, Lake Wendouree weren't bad, and a couple of untimely injuries to midfielders certainly didn't help their cause, but the Burra were just too good and running away with the match by 80 points can only give the side some confidence.
Darley also look great. The first half against East Point was frightening for the rest of the competition. The Devils slammed on 11 goals to none in the first half. The Kangaroos made a few moves in the second half and were more competitive, but Darley were never slightly challenged in this one.
A grand final rematch looms this weekend against the well-rested North Ballarat which will tell a lot about where both clubs stand this season.
Both Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield and Ballarat's Chris Maple would have been happy with what they saw.
Ballarat look to have made some solid inroads this season and probably should have won by more given their 11 goals from 30 shots.
Bacchus Marsh probably just ran out of legs in the end, but the fact the Cobras led at the last change will give them plenty of hope for the season ahead.
Finally, Sunbury look a genuine finals side. The quick movement through the centre of the ground would have delighted coach Matt White. There was a touch of Richmond helter-skelter early which looked good, but also cost a couple of goals too when too much was bitten off.
However, what stood out most in their 25-point win over Redan was when they actually went slow and controlled the ball. When they were in control, they looked very hard to get through and seem to be a genuine finals contender.
Round 2 already looks to be a blockbuter, the grand final replay takes centre stage on Saturday night, but Sebastopol versus Melton also looks a beauty as does Lake Wendouree versus Bacchus Marsh.
