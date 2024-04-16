'A pretty tragic way to go': Woman dies, two hospitalised after consuming drink in Clunes

UPDATE: Police have updated their initial media statement.
"Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances following the death of a woman in Clunes, Sunday, 14 April.
"It is believed a woman was at a retreat on Fraser Street when she became ill after ingesting a drink just after 12am.
"The 53-year-old Ringwood North woman died at the scene."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed two other people were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Meanwhile, in Clunes, residents were tight-lipped.
One woman, Kerry Caffery, said she had visited the Soul Barn in the past for meditation sessions.
"I think it's horrible," she said.
"It's pretty tragic way to go."
PREVIOUSLY:
A woman has died after "ingesting a drink" at a retreat in Clunes on the weekend, while two others were hospitalised.
Detectives from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the incident which happened at the Soul Barn on Fraser Street - the town's main street - just after midnight on Sunday, April 14.
"It is believed a woman was at a retreat on Fraser Street when she became ill after ingesting a drink," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The 53-year-old Ringwood North woman died at the scene ... two other people were taken to hospital for observation.
"Investigations remain ongoing and police will prepare a report for the Coroner."
Victoria Police have not confirmed what sort of drink the woman had - "the cause of death is yet to be determined," they said.
The Soul Barn has been phoned and emailed for comment - there was no answer at the business on Tuesday afternoon.
A Facebook post on the Soul Barn page noted Sunday's sound healing session had been cancelled.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
