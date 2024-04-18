Live beside the Ballarat Golf Course

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Golf enthusiasts, take note. Positioned in one of Ballarat's most sought-after areas, this stunning high-end custom built home is positioned right near the edge of a fairway at Ballarat Golf Club.
The location is also popular due to its close proximity to some of Ballarat's most prestigious schools, public transport, parks, Ballarat's CBD and the short walk to Lake Wendouree.
"We've had a lot of families through, as it would suit a young family or one with teenagers, with schools in walking distance," says selling agent, Adam Vranesic.
"The house is also great for downsizers, as it's easy to maintain and designed for easy living."
Positioned on a generous allotment of approximately 543 square metres, this is a perfectly maintained, presented and loved family residence.
Built in 2014, it was designed by the original owners who have called this home ever since. Inside is guaranteed to impress, with plenty room to move.
The three bedrooms are a great size, two of them with built-in robes, while the large main bedroom has a walk-in robe, and an ensuite with a double basin vanity and luxe floor-to-ceiling tiles.
The bathroom is smartly positioned between the two bedrooms, and also includes floor-to-ceiling tiles, together with a separate bath and shower. The home also has a large standalone laundry, with plenty of storage and direct access to the backyard.
The heart of the home is undoubtedly the open plan kitchen, dining and living area, with relaxing views of the golf course and an abundance of natural light.
The kitchen is equipped with plenty of storage, a dishwasher, double oven and servery window to the undercover entertainment area, making it the ideal home for entertaining family and friends.
This zone also has direct access to the alfresco, kept comfortable thanks to a ceiling fan, and adorned with a water feature and decorative wall panels. The backyard has established gardens, lush lawns and plenty of privacy.
Other features include central heating and cooling throughout the home, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living area, plush carpet in the bedrooms and polished timber floorboards.
There is also a massive three-car garage, with room for further shelving, storage, or perhaps even your own golf cart!
Do not miss this great opportunity. Contact the agency to book an inspection.
