The Courier
Live beside the Ballarat Golf Course

By House of the Week
April 18 2024 - 5:00pm
  • 10 Paramount Parade, Alfredton
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 3
  • $1,195,000 - $1,295,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Adam Vranesic 0432 788 733
  • Inspect: By appointment

