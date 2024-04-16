New jobs for Creswick Road big box store - see inside

A bigger team is preparing to open the new Officeworks store on Creswick Road.
The new location, next door to the old Officeworks, is more than twice the size and opens for the first time Wednesday morning.
Ballarat Officeworks store manager Rick Jones has employed an additional 22 staff members to tackle the extra work.
In particular over the past five weeks staff members have been stocking the new shelves, particularly the expanded craft section and new printing machines.
Mr Jones said the team is made up of 80 staff members and anticipates he will need to do another round of recruiting soon.
He said the main reason for the expansion was because they had outgrown the existing store.
"We have quite a large customer base - the next closest store is about 80 kilometres away, so we have people come long distances to shop for back to school or for their business," Mr Jones said.
The bigger space means they are able to stock double the number of products, which he said "is a huge advantage".
"I was missing so many people's needs and that stuff was getting sent from other warehouses across Victoria and NSW."
While the store is synonymous with back to school and business staples, Mr Jones said there had been a growing interest in craft and art supplies and the bigger store means they can expand their range.
"Where they would have normally had to order those products online, which could take two to three days, now you can walk off the street and get them," he said.
Nine staff members have been trained to use a new eight-metre printer which will be able to fulfil same day printing jobs.
It's not clear what will happen to the old building - Officeworks media representatives have referred questions to the building's owners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.