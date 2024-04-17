CHFL round 1: what did we learn

1. Bungaree will without doubt be one of the powerhouses of 2024 and a frontrunner for the CHFL premiership.
There's no question that Hepburn had an off day and it will improve markedly, but that's not enough to explain a 78-point margin.
The Demons were not far away last year and they have already confirmed they're even better.
2. Carngham-Linton is going to have to work much harder this season if it is to build on what it achieved in 2023 as a semi-finalist.
Rivals are going to do much more home work on the Saints, which will not find it so easy to get under guard of opposition teams as they undoubtedly did last year.
Learmonth has sent them a message.
Saints bewarned.
3. Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap have given notice they have a regenerated desire to play finals - Lakies for the first time since 2022 and Grasshoppers for the first time in the CHFL.
An opening round win does not make a season, but getting the premiership points against 2023 finalists is a massive step in the right direction.
4. Daylesford will be a big improver.
It's difficult to make a judgment call based on a win over Beaufort, but the massive winning margin says a lot.
The Bulldogs did not reach triple figures at all last year, with 82 points being their best.
We will find out much more then they face Hepburn on Saturday.
5. We'll have to wait at least another few rounds before getting a feel for the status of Buninyong and Newlyn after their match was abandoned before half-time.
The Bombers meet Beaufort next and the Cats face Waubra.
All those games should do is blow away a few cobwebs and they'll be into it in earnest.
