CHFL suspensions: Newlyn and Learmonth players outed

A Newlyn player has been suspended after an incident which led to the Cats' senior clash with Buninyong in the CHFL being abandoned.
Will Lund will miss two matches after being reported for having carelessly engaged in rough conduct on Saturday.
Lund had the set suspension of three games reduced by accepting an early guilty plea.
The charge was classified as high contact and high impact.
Lund will miss encounters with Waubra and Skipton.
The match was called off after Buninyong player Tyler Mookhoek was knocked out during the second quarter of the round one fixture at Buninyong.
The game was delayed while Mookhoek remained on the ground waiting for paramedics to arrive.
With delay exceeding 30 minutes, the match was abandoned, with each team being awarded two premiership points.
LEARMONTH'S Todd Curran has been suspended for one match after pleading guilty to a charge of intentional striking - graded high contact and low impact - against Carngham-Linton in a senior encounter at Learmonth.
He had the set penalty of two matches reduced with an early guilty plea.
It was Curran's first senior appearance with Learmonth since 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.